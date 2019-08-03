Dontae to edge Fayrouz in Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy

Despite running below par on last as the favourite, Dontae should be more than comfortable here, as the five-year-old bay horse is expected to brush aside rivals and take the $1-million Kenneth Mattis OD Memorial Trophy feature for the second consecutive year at Caymanas Park today.

Dontae, who is slowly but surely regaining form, was undone in his last outing over a mile (1,600m) on July 10 when he finished in the ruck, in ninth place by 12 3/4 lengths behind Dysfunctional as the 9-5 favourite.

There is no doubt that the Anthony Nunes-trained animal is at home going 10 furlongs (2,000m) — the distance of this event — and it is going to be very hard to deny his connections from lifting this trophy. This race might well be an opportunity to put Dontae's career back on track.

The Kenneth Mattis OD Memorial Trophy feature, the fourth event on the 10-race programme, will go to post at 1:55 pm, with first race at 12:15 pm.

Dontae won this trophy race on September 26, 2018, after beating Francia's Pride and stablemate Bruce Wayne by three lengths in a time of 2:11.0 minutes. If he can reproduce that effort, then he will be hard to deny.

Dontae showed that the fire power is still within him, when he came off an eight-month break on June 8 and finished second by 2 1/4 lengths behind stable companion and this year's 1000 Guineas winner I Am Di One over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a decent 1:58.3 minutes.

Stable companion Fayrouz should give Dontae much to do here, as the four-year-old chestnut filly is rounding into form at the right time and could well upset the apple cart.

From three starts this season, Fayrouz has showed improvement with every run. Last year's Oaks winner is going to enjoy 10 furlongs to the max and she has a glorious chance of adding another tick in her win column. In that same race on July 10, where Dontae was unplaced, Fayrouz finished in third place, just 4 1/2 lengths off the winner and so she should be respected here.

A runner that should draw some attention in the race is the Philip Feanny-trained Messi. The four-year-old grey horse has impressed, gaining four consecutive victories to reach the Overnight Allowance level. Messi is still a relatively unknown quantity and although he may need time to gather himself at this level, should run well.

Others in the line-up are Radical, Jacko Links, Royal Vibes, Uncle Vinnie and Anna Lisa and all should play their part.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Raw Liquid/Money Marshall/Bala Gris

Race 2) Mother Nature/Black Point/Mia Amour

Race 3) Ballon d'Or/Mirabilis/Phineas

Race 4) Dontae/Fayrouz/Messi

Race 5) Ricky Ricardo/Golden Destiny/Kappone

Race 6) Markofaprince/Lucky Nine/Super Mal

Race 7) Soul Cure/Awesome Aviator/Enuffisenuff

Race 8) Royal Aviator/Isotope/Cohete del Exito

Race 9) Young Boy Eddie/Zillow/Dad's Luck

Race 10) Blind Faith/Mamacita/Super Amia