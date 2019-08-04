Dontae an easy winner of the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy

Dontae (Fearless Vision — Eighteen Karat) showed his liking for the longer distances when he outstayed rivals to win the $1-million Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy feature over 10 furlongs (2,000m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

It was a chance ride for leading jockey Christopher Mamdeen, as colleague apprentice Tevin Foster was not able to ride after falling from his mount Unbreakable in the fourth race on Thursday and was sent to hospital for further observation.

This opened the door for Mamdeen and he didn't disappoint, as he guided the Anthony Nunes trainee to a comfortable 1 ½-lengths victory in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over Uncle Vinnie (Kiaman McGregor), Anna Lisa (Anthony Thomas) and Messi (Oneil Mullings), in that order.

Mamdeen held Donate just behind the leader at the off in the three-year-old and upwards event before making his move at the half mile (800m), going in chase of leader Uncle Vinnie who tried to steal the march after surging to the lead at the 6-furlong (1,200m) point.

Dontae covered Uncle Vinnie at the top of the lane and edged away close home to register his first win for the season from three starts. Stable companion Fayrouz (Reyan Lewis) finished in third place but was disqualified and placed fifth for causing interference to Messi at the furlong (200m) pole.

After splits of 25.1, 51.3, 1:16.1 and 1:41.3, the final time recorded for the distance was 2:10.1.

Donate was one of three winners on the card for Mamdeen, as he won aboard Raw Liquid for trainer Rowan Mathie in the first race and Soul Cure for trainer Gary Subratie in the seventh race. These three winners came after a two-day drought for Mamdeen.

Racing continues on Independence Day, Tuesday, August 6 with a nine-race programme. First post is at 1:00 pm.