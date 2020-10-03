Dortmund insist Sancho won't join Man Utd in current window
Berlin, Germany (AFP) — Borussia Dortmund insisted yesterday there is no chance that England winger Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United before the transfer window closes in three days time.
“We have of course had communication with Manchester, but everything there is to say on the subject has already been said by us,” Sports Director Michael Zorc said with the transfer window to close on Monday.
“That will not change in the next three days.”
According to Sky Sports last Tuesday, Dortmund rejected a formal bid from United of up to 100 million euros (£91 million, US$117 million).
Sancho, 20, who scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga last season, has been a long-term target for United as they look to build on finishing third in the Premier League last season.
It's unclear whether Sancho will be fit to play Freiburg at home in the Bundesliga today, having also sat out Wednesday's 3-2 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup showdown.
“Jadon has a slight cold, we'll see,” said Coach Lucien Favre yesterday, with Sancho so far having tested negative for the novel coronavirus earlier in the week.
So far in 2020/21, Dortmund beat fellow Champions League side Moenchengladbach a fortnight ago, but crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg last Saturday before losing to Bayern on Wednesday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy