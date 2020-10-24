Dottin, Selman fired up for Indian T20 Challenge

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies Women batting star Deandra Dottin says she is hoping to extend her recent rich vein of form when she turns out in the Women's T20 Challenge starting next month in the United Arab Emirates.

Organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the November 4-9 tournament will involve three teams and run alongside the knockout stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It's an exciting time for me to be selected for the Women's IPL Challenge,” said Dottin, who will represent Trailblazers led by India batting sensation Smriti Mandhana.

“Having played at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year and more recently the series against England Women, I am now back into the groove of T20 cricket.

“I am looking forward to teaming up with some of the superstars in women's cricket. I have good memories of playing in Dubai and I'm hoping that my recent return to form will continue throughout this tournament.”

The 29-year-old Dottin was outstanding on West Indies Women's recent tour of England, hitting two half-centuries in gathering 185 runs at an average of 37, to top the overall aggregates in the five-match T20 International series.

She was only recalled to the side last February for the T20 World Cup, after being sidelined for a year as she recovered from shoulder surgery.

Fast bowler Shakera Selman turned out for Trailblazers last year.

The Barbadian has already scored two astonishing hundreds in 118 T20 Internationals and taken 61 wickets with her sharp medium pace.

Dottin is one of two West Indies Women players competing in the tournament, with fast bowler Shakera Selman down to represent Supernovas led by India batting star Harmanpreet Kaur.

And after campaigning with Trailblazers last year, the 31-year-old believes she can help the defending champions mount a successful campaign this season.

“I'm looking forward to my second stint,” said Selman, who also toured England with West Indies recently.

“Last year we just missed out on being in the final but this time I'm with the defending champions – the Supernovas – and I hope I can contribute to their defence of the trophy.

“To line up with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Chamari Atapattu, I know we're going to bring the heat to this tournament.

“I'm looking forward to competing against Deandra and I know she's not going to hold back her destructive batting and bowling.”

The third side in the tournament, Velocity, is being captained by veteran India stroke-maker Mithali Raj.