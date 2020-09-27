Dottin shines again, but Windies suffer series defeat

DERBY, England (CMC) — Deandra Dottin's second half-century in three innings proved futile as West Indies Women produced another haphazard run chase in a 20-run defeat to England Women, to slip to another series defeat here yesterday.

Asked to chase for the third-straight Twenty20 International of the five-match series, West Indies' approach was again muddled and the target of 155 always looked out of their crawled to 63 for two at the halfway stage to see their required run rate balloon to over nine runs per over.

Yet again, Dottin was the only bright spark amidst the gloom, carving out an attacking 63 off 56 balls, striking nine fours and a six at the top of the order.

Notably, Hayley Matthews was the only other player to pass 20, but her 21 required 23 deliveries and when she was dismissed at the start of the 13th over, West Indies were already facing a Herculean task.

Dottin, who only returned from a year-long injury layoff last February, was the top-scorer in the first two games with 69 and 38 and now has 170 runs at an average of 56 to be the leading scorer in the series.

The 28-year-old Barbadian had earlier snatched two wickets in her first bowl since her return to the side as the hosts rattled up 154 for six off their 20 overs after choosing to bat first at the County Ground.

Natalie Sciver carved out 82 off 61 balls to propel England while Captain Heather Knight chipped in with 29 as they revived the innings following a poor start and then a stumble during the middle overs.

For the second-straight game, the tourists were well positioned to restrict England for a modest total before the floodgates opened in the last five overs and the home side managed to score 57 runs.

Towering fast bowler Shamilia Connell (2-13) was brilliant up front, knocking over openers Tammy Beaumont (1) and Danni Wyatt (11) in the space of five balls in the third over to reduce England to 13 for two.

Sciver entered at three to bolster the innings in two critical stands. First, she posted 59 for the third with Knight who struck three fours in a 24-ball knock before feathering a drive at off-spinner Stafanie Taylor behind in the 11th over.

When two wickets fell for 11 runs in the space of 13 balls, Sciver added a further 66 for the fifth wicket with Fran Wilson (16 not out) before becoming one of two wickets to perish in the final over from Dottin, after striking nine fours and a six.

Dottin then gave West Indies early momentum, dominating a 30-run opening stand off 21 deliveries before losing partner Lee-Ann Kirby (3) and new batsman Shemaine Campbelle (5) in quick succession.

On 35 for two in the fifth over, the innings was lifted by a 48-run, third-wicket stand between Dottin and Matthews but the stand required 47 deliveries and by the time Matthews was plumb lbw to leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, the required rate had climbed to beyond ten.

Dottin tried to accelerate the scoring with two boundaries on either side of the wicket off Glenn at the start of the 16th over but holed out to deep square in the next over off seamer Katherine Brunt to all but end the Windies hopes.

England lead the series 3-0 with the fourth match carded for Monday at the same venue.

Scoreboard



ENGLAND

T Beaumont c wkp Campbelle b Connell 1

D Wyatt c Grimmond b Connell 11

N Sciver b Dottin 82

*H Knight c wkp Campbelle b Taylor 29

+A Jones b Matthews 4

F Wilson not out 16

K Brunt b Dottin 4

S Glenn not out 1

Extras (lb3, w2, nb1) 6

TOTAL (6 wkts, 20 overs) 154

Did not bat: M Villiers, S Ecclestone, A

Shrubsole

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-13, 3-72, 4-83,

5-149, 6-153.

Bowling: Connell 3-0-13-2, Selman 1-0-

10-0, Henry 2-0-10-0 (w1) Dottin 3-0-29-2

(nb1), Fletcher 3-0-27-0, Taylor 4-0-34-1

(w1), Matthews 2-0-15-0, Grimmond

2-0-13-0.

WEST INDIES

D Dottin c Wilson b Brunt 63

L Kirby st Jones b Sciver 3

+S Campbelle c Shrubsole b Brunt 5

H Matthews lbw b Glenn 21

C Nation lbw b Glenn 3

*S Taylor not out 14

C Henry not out 12

Extras (b1, lb7, w4, nb1) 13

TOTAL ( 5 wkts, 20 overs) 134

Did not bat: S Grimmond, S Selman, A

Fletcher, S Connell.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-35, 3-83, 4-91,

5-112.

Bowling: Shrubsole 3-0-19-0 (nb1), Brunt

4-0-29-2, Ecclestone 4-0-28-0, Sciver 4-0-

23-1 (w2), Glenn 4-0-18-2 (w2), Villiers

1-0-9-0.

Result: England Women won by 20 runs.

Series: England Women lead five-match

series 3-0.

Player-of-the-Match: Natalie Sciver.

Toss: England Women.

Umpires: S Redfern, D Millns; TV – M

Burns.