Double Crown gets nod in intriguing Royal Dad feature

WITH the big two, Wow Wow and Mahogany, already prepared and waiting for the St Leger, potential challengers will have a chance to indicate their readiness when they vie for the Royal Dad Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on today's 10-race programme at Caymanas Park.

This Restricted Stakes event being run in honour of Royal Dad, the first Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park in 1981, will see most of the eight runners using it as their prep for the Jamaica St Leger – the second leg the Triple Crown series slated for later this month.

Post time for Royal Dad is 4:45 pm, while first post is 12:00 noon.

Having locked horns against each other on August 15, when they were all upstaged by the American-bred Eroy at a mile (1,600m), Nipster, Green Gold Rush and Double Crown renew rivalry here with Anthony Nunes' Oneofakind, with Wayne DaCosta's King Arthur also joining the battle of the main contenders.

It will be interesting to see how things unravel here, as all runners with the exception of Oneofakind, Best Daughter Ever and Roy Rogers, will be going two turns for the first time.

That said, Best Daughter Ever, Roy Rodgers and the other Gary Subratie entrant Rum With Me, all look held by the principals.

Nipster, who is just behind the leading three-year-olds at this time, went down fighting in that August 15 event, losing by a neck in a blanket finish.

With the Jamaica St Leger being contested over 10 furlongs (2,000m), trainer Subratie believes this would be a good outing for Nipster to garner some experience on the circular course.

Robert Halledeen has retained the ride for this assignment, and despite top weight of 57.0kg (126lb), Nipster is expected to give of his usual best effort.

Though stepping up to compete here, the rapidly improving Oneofakind is bang in form and has every shot at winning. Oneofakind is the only horse in the field to have won over today's distance.

That gives him a distinct advantage and if able to stay close to what should be a cracking early pace without causing much damage to his chances, then Oneofakind's late surge could very well hand him the hat-trick. Omar Walker has replaced Dane Nelson, who was aboard for the two previous victories.

After an easy 3 ¼-length win over 6 ½ furlongs last week, King Arthur steps up here to roll with the proverbial big wigs over a distance which might reveal more clues of his true ability, as he aims to secure a second win on the trot.

Phillip Elliott's Green Gold Rush has been well drilled since that bang-up August 15 finish during which he was only a neck away from Nipster. He has shown that he does enjoy a distance of ground, which means he could very well turn the tables on Nipster, with Paul Francis now getting the leg up.

However, if Ian Parsard's Double Crown shows up in the right frame of mind, then the others will very much be fighting for the minor shares.

Double Crown, who placed third in the 2000 Guineas, was expected to prove more competitive in the August 15 clash, but came away slowly and never really recovered well enough to land a lethal blow and ended up in fourth position.

Despite facing the same opposition, Double Crown will very much relish the extension in journey and will also benefit from the strong handling of Dick Cardenas, who replaces Shane Ellis for this.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Primal Fear/ Sheboom/ Diamond League/ Miss Hillington

Race 2) Thunderstrike/Hard Working Man/Black Royalty/Tea Time

Race 3) L'Dor Vador/My Smokey/Sniper Man

Race 4) Splendid Vision/Kappone/Golden Destiny/Mamacita

Race 5) Basilicus/KD Rocket/Casual Affair/Awesome Treasure

Race 6) Stallwalking'Girl/Jamaican Citizen/Reassurance/War Hero

Race 7) Unknown Soldier/Mystic Mama/Nevada/Heiroffire

Race 8) Ocean Wave/Creating Chaos/Coppertone/Colour Me Tan

Race 9) Double Crown/Green Gold Rush/Nipster/Oneofakind

Race 10) Summer Sun/ Sentient/ Master of Hall/ Crimson