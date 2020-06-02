Douglas, Browne put Hikers in final against Ambris's Breakers

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Windward Islands batsman Dillon Douglas struck an 18-ball half-century to fire La Soufriere Hikers into the final of the inaugural Twenty10 Vincy Premier League here Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who played a single game for Volcanoes last November during the Super50 Cup in Trinidad, smashed two fours and seven sixes in an unbeaten 58 as Hikers, sent in at Arnos Vale, tallied 150 for two from their allotted 10 overs in the second semi-final.

Opener Salvan Browne, who played the last of his two first-class matches for Windwards 11 years ago, top-scored with an astonishing 70 from 28 deliveries.

He counted eight fours and four sixes, posting 65 for the first wicket with Dean Browne (13), and a further 79 for the second wicket with Douglas.

In reply, Jeremy Haywood picked up four for 15 to restrict Botanical Gardens Rangers to 117 for seven, earning Hikers a 33-run victory.

Kenneth Dember struck 33 and Hyron Shallow, 26, the pair posting exactly 50 for the first wicket off 24 deliveries. However, once they were separated, the innings slipped into decline.

In the opening semi-final, Test player Sunil Ambris failed with one, but his Salt Pond Breakers overcame that disappointment to beat Grenadine Divers by five wickets.

Ambris has been a standout performer in the tournament with 259 runs at an average of 43, while picking up nine wickets with his unpractised off spin.

Breakers and Hikers clash in the final on Sunday at Arnos Vale.