Dr Blake among 40 eyeing 13 IAAF council member seats

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), Dr Warren Blake is one of 40 persons trying to secure 13 International Associations of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council member seats at the Congress on September 25.

The voting congress, which takes place just two days before the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 commences, will see a number of candidates from across the globe putting themselves forward for election to the international federation's governing board.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe is unopposed, while 11 people will vie for the four vice-president seats, including incumbents Sergey Bubka of Ukraine and Alberto Juantorena of Cuba.

These positions, together with the six area presidents (elected by their area associations) and two members of the Athletes' Commission, will form the IAAF Council for a period of four years. The senior vice-president will be elected at the first council meeting after the elections from among the four vice-presidents. An area president cannot be a vice-president or hold any other role on the council, unless s/he resign as area president.

There has been a six per cent increase in the number of candidates in 2015. The 18 positions are broken down into one president, four vice presidents — at least one of which will be female — and 13 individual members.

A focus on increasing the gender balance on the council, with the areas conducting gender leadership seminars, has seen a 10 per cent increase in female candidates.

The IAAF has set itself a realistic timetable for ensuring it has an equal balance of male and female council members by 2027.

In the 2019 elections at least seven of the elected members, including one of the athletes' commission representatives, will be female, representing just under 30 per cent. At the next elections in 2023, 40 per cent of council will be represented by female members, and in 2027 half the council members will be female.

Gender leadership workshops will continue in each of the six areas, mapping out clear pathways for female athletes, administrators, officials and coaches to seek out and apply for opportunities on local, area, and international federation level boards, commissions and committees.

In an IAAF press release, President Coe said: “We have a strong list of candidates from 44 countries applying for IAAF Council positions, which demonstrates the global strength of our sport.

“I am particularly pleased that almost 40 per cent of the individual candidates are female, something we have seen reflected across our area elections, with four of our areas electing a female vice-president.”

In 2015 Blake missed out on claiming a council member by four votes and more recently, in July, he lost out in the regional North America, Central America, and Caribbean (NACAC) presidency to Mike Sands of the Bahamas. Sands replaced former President Victor Lopez, who did not seek re-election.

Dr Blake could not be reached for a comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, the IAAF will officially announce its new name and logo to World Athletics in an attempt to make the sport more accessible to a wider audience.