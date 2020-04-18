'GIVE THEM MORE'

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Dr Warren Blake says he has lobbied the Government to extend its Olympic funding programme until next year for athletes who were preparing for the 2020 Olympics and other major international events.

It is still uncertain when athletes will be able to return to sporting events with many being either postponed or cancelled, thus significantly reducing their earning potential.

Dr Blake was speaking on Richard “Richie B” Burgess's Top of the Morning show on The Edge 105.3 FM yesterday morning.

“The Government had started a support programme geared towards the Olympics, and we have appealed to the Government to consider extending this until next year, from now,” said Dr Blake.

In February Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange had said her Government would be providing financial assistance to athletes in their preparation for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this summer. However, those games have been postponed until the summer of 2021.

Beginning on March 1 and continuing into mid-July, athletes who have qualified or are on the brink of qualification would have received $20,000 per week towards their preparation to be disbursed on a monthly basis.

“So we are hoping that the Government will see the wisdom of continuing [to] support our athletes, even though they are not competing,” said Dr Blake.

He continued: “Some athletes get support from the JOA (Jamaica Olympic Association) in terms of Olympic Solidarity to assist them going to the Olympics, and that we understand is going to continue right through until next year.

“Right now everything is basically on hold. No competitions are going on, and some of the coaches still have their athletes doing some light training to maintain some sort of fitness because World Athletics is still hopeful they can get to restart the season later on this year,” he pointed out.

“Everything is dormant right now. Nothing is really certain and some tentative dates have been given for national championships and things. But those [dates], as I said, are really more tentative than anything else. Until we have brought the pandemic under control we can't make firm plans to really have anything going.”

Recently, a number of athletes went public with their concerns relating to the removal of their earning potential and the struggles they face to make ends meet.

“This is really a difficulty for the athletes and I really empathise with them because for some athletes they have contracts and even those with contracts, they earn from having meets take place because they get appearance fees, they can get prize monies and bonuses for winning at these meets,” said Dr Blake.

“If no meets are going on you could easily estimate that the athletes' earnings would be cut by at least 50 per cent. It is really a difficult time for everybody concerned,” he added.

The local governing athletics body – JAAA – also assists with helping to ease the burden on the athletes.

“We give some of the athletes a small stipend each month, but apart from that we really don't have the wherewithal in our budget for any large-scale support for the athletes,” said Dr Blake.

“We do what we can and it is really just a bit unfortunate because our office has been there for a few years and has been in need of some work and this is the year we had chosen to spend some money and fix up the office and give it a good corporate look and feel,” he said.

