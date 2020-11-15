Dr Cole says COVID-19-isolated delegation members in 'good spirits'
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The four members of the Reggae Boyz delegation in isolation relating to their COVID-19 PCR test results are said to be in good spirits, according to team physician Dr Bersha Cole.
Three of the members have returned positive PCR test results, while the other is deemed probable.
“So far everybody is asymptomatic, and they are all in good spirits, better than they were yesterday [Friday],” Dr Cole told the Jamaica Observer, shortly visiting with the individuals late last night after returning from the friendly international against Saudi Arabia.
And regarding the individual whose test result is deemed probable, Dr Cole added: “A couple of days ago he was more concerned about being under investigation and not having a definitive result, but in speaking with the group, today he's much better in spirit.”
Dr Cole says he's hoping that another test will be administered today, though he can't guarantee that will happen. It is likely that if a third test result returns probable, the individual may be treated like a positive case.
According to local protocols, the positive COVID-19 cases will be isolated for a minimum of 10 days after which another PCR test will be done. If those results return negative, then the individuals will be allowed to leave the country.
Dr Cole is unsure what the protocols demand thereafter.
“The thing that we are sure about in keeping with the local protocols, what they have explained is that they will do 10 days in isolation from the day of the test and after that they will repeat the PCR test and if that is negative, they will be allowed to leave the country.
“If not when we reach that stage, we will get clarity on the protocol, but for now we are just hoping that everyone remains asymptomatic and then deals with the first step which is the first 10 days and the repeat test.”
— Ian Burnett
