Dr Dunn pumps $1m into St Mary FA

Annotto Bay , St Mary — The St Mary Football Association has received a $1-million sponsorship from Member of Parliament for South East St Mary, Dr Norman Dunn, for the knockout competition. And Dr Dunn was quick to point out that the sponsorship was personal and not from the government funds.

The competition started last week Sunday at Annotto Bay Multi-Purpose Complex, formerly Westmoreland Oval.

In addressing the gathering of players and spectators at the opening ceremony, Dr Norman Dunn said: “It is a great joy and privilege to sponsor this competition. I am doing this because I am from here and sport is one of the best avenue to get persons engaged in their community. We want the best for the people of St Mary and some people may think this is government money and let me tell you it is not government funds. This is something that I believe in and that is why my name is attached to it — not south-east St Mary but Norman Dunn. I wish for you a great knockout competition. We want to unearth new talent and I want to see players from this area representing Jamaica.

“Players respect your referees and players as I don't want to see any incidents,” he charged.

President of the St Mary FA James Pearson thanked Dr Dunn and challenged the teams to play well and according to the rules and enjoy the competition.

In the opening game former St Mary kingpins Star Cosmos clipped Rangers 2-1 and St Mary Police defeated Forte George 3-0.

The winners will receive $100,000 and the runners-up are set to claim $80,000 plus trophies and medals.

— Everard Owen