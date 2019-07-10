Drummer Boy tipped to beat Dontae in Overnight Allowance contest

Despite the presence of the Henry George Harrison Sr Memorial Cup feature, it is the non-restricted Overnight Allowance event going over a mile (1,600m) that will highlight a competitive, 10-race, midweek programme at Caymanas Park today.

A very competitive field of 15 runners are down to take part, with more than half of the runners in with a chance of copping the $1-million purse on offer.

The winner of the race should come from the pack of Drummer Boy and Lottery Ticket from the barn of Wayne DaCosta; Dontae and Fayrouz from the stables of Anthony Nunes; and last year's St Leger hero Marquesas from the barn of Michael Marlowe. The latter returns to competitive racing after a long absence.

However, cases can be made for Royal Vibes, Secret Traveller, My Elle Belle, Dysfunctional and Bruce Wayne, as they all are capable runners who can land a blow here.

The race is positioned as the final event on the card with a post time of 6:10 pm. First race is scheduled to gallop off at 12:50 pm.

Drummer Boy was just beaten on last by stable companion Yaya's Dream by a half-length over the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course, in a quick 59.3 seconds on June 30. Drummer Boy, who has been campaigning reasonably well in the class above before testing the sprint event, is now back to a distance which is more suitable to him and should set the record straight here. The new princess of local racing, Abigail Able has retained the ride.

Despite being scratched from her last race on June 30, which was won by stable companion Yaya's Dream, Lottery Ticket continues to work well and looks fit enough for a capital effort here. Prior to that non-starting effort, Lottery Ticket finished second by half a length to Zephyr in the Ahwhofah Sprint, going six furlongs (1,200m). In that last race Lottery Ticket came from way off the pace and is now getting the real estate, so her final rattle is expected to be effective.

Dontae just failed by 2 ¼ lengths to beat stable companion I Am Di One over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on June 8, when coming off an eight-month break. Dontae showed no signs of distress in that run and he might almost be back to himself. He has campaigned competitively in the classes above in the past, and if he is anywhere near his best then this shouldn't really be a race.

Marquesas, the 2017 champion two-year-old, returns to competitive racing after a 268-day break. He last raced on October 15, 2018 in the Nigel B Nunes Memorial Cup over 1,820m, in which he finished in second place behind Bigdaddykool. That race ended in a blistering time of 1:53.0 minutes with Marquesas running 1:54.1 minutes, which speaks volumes of his ability. In that same race Marquesas had Dontae five lengths behind him in third place and that could create a case for him here; but he might need a run or two under his girth to be fully effective.

Fayrouz, last year's Jamaica Oaks winner, has two runs so far this season with both being under par performances, but she now should be even fitter for this one. Based on back performances Fayrouz should be competitive, but if she is to impact the result of this race she has to turn around her form and hit top gear in deep stretch.