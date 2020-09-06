Drummer Boy is Able in G A 'Sarge' Bucknor Memorial feature

APPRENTICE Abigail Able notched her third career win when she brought 13-1 shot Drummer Boy from behind with a telling run in the last two furlongs (400m) to beat rivals in the $1-million GA “Sarge” Bucknor Memorial Cup feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Running from the number nine post in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over the five-furlongs (1,000m) straight course, Drummer Boy raced behind the early pace as Rojorn Di Pilot (Anthony Thomas), Peking Cruz (Omar Walker) and Nuclear Thunder (Christopher Mamdeen) blazed the trail.

Drummer Boy maintained his gallop until coming across the dummy rails when he responded well to the urging from Able and got up to beat stable companion Rojorn Di Pilot and Ras Emanuel (Roger Hewitt) on the inside rails by a length and a half, in the three-year-olds and upward race.

Drummer Boy ( Natural Selection – Preach Preacher), bred and owned by Elizabeth DaCosta and trained by husband Wayne, ran the distance in a decent time of 58.2 seconds. It was the second winner on the day for DaCosta, as he had earlier unsaddled Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) in the winners' enclosure at the end of the fifth race.

Also with two winners on the nine race-race programme were trainer Ryan Darby and apprentice Tevin Foster. Darby saddled Parajet (Oshane Nugent) in the fourth race and Madam Secretary (Tevin Foster) in the ninth and final event, while Foster also rode Redford to victory in the sixth race for trainer Wayne Parchment.

The James B Dawes Memorial Trophy co-feature was won by Eddie's Princess, owned and trained by Donovan Plummer and ridden by Dick Cardenas. Eddie's Princess won the six-and-a-half-furlong event by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:21.0 minutes.

Racing continues today with a 10-race programme featuring the Royal Dad Trophy going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Top contenders are Nipster, Green Gold Rush and Double Crown.