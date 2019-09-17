Duhaney Park, GC Angels into National Club Championship final

Defending champions Duhaney Park Red Sharks and GC Angels both scored comfortable wins over Washington Boulevard Bulls and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Warriors in the National Club Championship (NCC) semi-finals on Saturday.

In the first semi-finals, GC Angels were comfortable 44-18 winners over JDF Warriors. GC's Stephen Scott led all scorers with a 14-point haul from five goal kicks and a try. Centre Kevin Thomas gave support with eight points from two tries. Other scorers for GC were Adrian Thompson, Devon Thomas, Antonio Baker, Chevaughn Bailey, and Dillon Davis, who each scored a try.

Meanwhile, centre Adrian Brown closed out the scoring with a goal. Outclassed, JDF's points came from Griffin Griffiths with eight points from two tries, while Shemar Creary and Shaneal Brown bagged a try each. Nicolai Kennedy closed the account with a goal kick.

Duhaney Park made it to their fifth-consecutive grand finals with a workmanlike 20-6 win over Washington Boulevard Bulls. Duhaney Park were led to victory by winger Miguel Facey with a 10-point haul from two tries and a goal. He got support from centre Andrew Simpson with two tries, Kenneth Walker (one try), and Ryan Grant with a goal kick. The Bulls' points came from winger Ta-Michael Watson with a try, and Lawrence Drummond, who kicked a goal.

The grand finals and third-place play-off are scheduled for Saturday at Duhaney Park Mini Stadium. Washington Boulevard Bulls will face JDF Warriors at 2:00 pm in the third-place play-off, and Duhaney Park and GC Angels will face off at 4:00 pm for the right to be crowned national champion.