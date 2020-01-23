Duhaney Park Red Sharks win 2020 new year 9s

The Jamaica Rugby League Association (JRLA) launched the 2020 men's season with the second annual instalment of the New Year Nines.

Eight community and intercollegiate teams took part in the tournament on January 11 at Duhaney Park Mini Stadium to open the new year calendar.

Duhaney Park Red Sharks were crowned champions after defeating Caribbean Maritime University Spartans in sudden death kick-off. Both teams were locked in a 14-all tie at the end of regular time. Neither could find the winner in sudden death extra time and so it took drop kicks to separate them.

Marvin Thompson sealed it for the Red Sharks after Kareem Harris went agonisingly close for the Spartans.

Washington Bulls won the Trophy category (third place) after Akel Johnson's last-gasp try on full time to defeat Duhaney Park Firestorm 14-12. Cedar Grove Cyclones tagged The UWI Pelicans 24-14 for the Bowl (fifth place) and St Bess Sledge Hammers grabbed the Plate (seventh place) over Liguanea Dragons with a 20-12 victory.

JRLA Director of Rugby Romeo Monteith says the New Year Nines is now a permanent part of the rugby league calendar, and is one of three open men's tournaments that will form a Nines Circuit to identify Jamaica's best players in the short version of the sport.

“Nines (9s) is quick and fast. Games are only nine minutes per half with nine players per team. By launching this three-tournament circuit, we can easily identify our best players for the 2021 America's 9s Championship and hopefully qualify for the Nines World Cup in 2022. The other two instalments will be the Easter Nines [on] April 4, and we conclude with the Summer Nines on May 30.”