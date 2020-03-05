Dunbeholden dare to dream of play-off football in sophomore season

Dunbeholden FC secured a crucial 2-0 home win over Harbour View FC on Sunday to solidify their place in the top six of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) as their number of games remaining in the regular season dwindled down to just a handful.

With five games left in the third and final round of the league for fourth-placed Dunbeholden, they find themselves tied on 42 points with champions Portmore United and one more than sixth-placed Arnett Gardens who are on 41 points.

Coach Ricardo Smith outlined why his team was able to completely outplay the former Premier League champions on Sunday.

“The win was very important (because) we are trying to stay in the top six. The players really came out and played; I can't complain. We won the game from first half because of the attitude that we showed and we took it over into the second half and it showed, hence the result,” said the coach

Smith also hailed the performance of Nickoy Christian, who scored both goals for Dunbeholden.

“He is a very good player (and) that's what we want him to be doing every day and he showed today what he could do and he is the man-of-the-match for me,” he noted.

Dunbeholden's leading goalscorer Dean-Andre Thomas, who has 12 to his name, watched the game from the stands, but Smith is hopeful that he will return to the team and to form soon.

“It's a team sport, we can't depend on one player. Our top striker hasn't scored in a bit, but we have been getting goals. We have been conceding a lot of goals, but today [Sunday] we got the clean sheet and we are just hoping that Dean-Andre can come back into this team and return to his scoring ways,” said Smith.

The Dunbeholden tactician spoke of the importance of the team to the community and believes finishing in the top six would be massive.

“It would be a very, very good achievement for the community. A new team to the league getting into the top six, people can see that and come on board. As I said, the community is behind us 100 per cent, so we would just love to do it for them to get into the top six and make it on to the semi-finals and see where we can take it from there,” Smith stated.

Having struggled in their first season in the RSPL, the St Catherine-based team has enjoyed a much better sophomore season, a lot of which was credited to Team Manager Paul Christie.

“We have a manager, [who] has a dream. He has a goal set. He keeps on saying once we are in the top six anything can happen. He has convinced all of the players to know that we can get into this top six and once we get there we can create damage. So he is dreaming, the players are dreaming, all of us are dreaming about that and we just have to see how it goes from there,” Smith noted.

Based on the consistency they have shown so far this term, few would bet against Dunbeholden FC getting over the line and being a part of play-off football come April.

— Dwayne Richards