Dunbeholden FC VS Waterhouse FC — Last season's beaten finalists will try to avoid slip-up in delayed opener

ROYAL LAKES COMPLEX — 3:30 PM

Waterhouse FC, busy making waves in the Concacaf League competition, begin their 2019-20 local club Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) campaign in today's scheduled contest with hosts Dunbeholden FC.

Kick-off time is 3:30 pm at Royal Lakes Sports Complex in St Catherine.

Two-time former winners Waterhouse, most previously national football champions in the 2005-06 season, start favourites.

They are back-to-back finalists, first losing on penalty shoot-out to Portmore United in the 2017-18 championship match after both teams were locked at 0-0 after regulation and extra time, and then succumbing to a 0-1 defeat to the same side last season.

Waterhouse's recent progression to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf League after getting past Costa Rica's Herediano in a two-legged tie indicates they are in respectable early-season form.

While other teams began their RSPL season last week, Waterhouse's match against Vere United was postponed due to the former's Concacaf League engagement.

But after successfully negotiating that regional hurdle, Waterhouse Head Coach Marcel Gayle has turned his attention to local shores, expressing wariness about the Dunbeholden threat.

“Based on the third round last year most of their points came from home [games]. We are mindful of Dunbeholden, we are not going to take them lightly but we are looking to go out there and [play our game],” Gayle was recently quoted as saying.

Dunbeholden lack the top-flight pedigree of their opponents, only gaining promotion for the first time for the 2018-19 season.

After a dismal start to the season, they scrapped tooth and nail in the second and third rounds to escape relegation by a whisker.

Dunbeholden's 2019-20 campaign was off to a sputtering start last week when they went down 1-3 at Cavalier FC, but coach Michael Cohen says last season's lessons have bolstered his unit.

“It is very important to get something from this game because we don't want to start like last season and be in a situation fighting relegation. Last season we lost some games trying to win instead of holding onto what we had. There is more experience in the group, so that's going to help,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We lost last week, but we just have to work hard at fixing the mistakes while also highlighting the positives. It was the first game of the season so there is room for improvement. Tomorrow we will have a very tough game, mentally and physically. But as long as we play to our true potential, stick to the plans and eliminate the mistakes, we can come out with a victory,” Cohen argued.

—Sanjay Myers