Dunbeholden feel 'fire' in Friday rumble at Waterhouse

Waterhouse FC scored a remarkable 3-1 victory over the red hot Dunbeholden FC in Friday night football at the Drewsland Stadium to open up a five-point gap at the top of the tables, ahead of today's regular fixtures in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL).

Waterhouse were playing their home fixture two days early due to their commitments in the FLOW Concacaf Caribbean Club Championships, which begins on Wednesday at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

A brace from veteran Rafiek Thomas and another from Captain Keithy Simpson helped the home team turn around a 1-0 deficit in a fiery display of all out football.

Former Waterhouse striker Andre McFarlane had put the visitors ahead, but the hosts came storming back to grab a 2-1 half-time lead through Thomas and Simpson, before Thomas returned to make sure of the points in the second half.

The game got off to a slow start before the robust Stephen Williams powered his way past two defenders and got off a left-footed shot that went just wide of the right upright as Waterhouse threatened first.

McFarlane then fired a shot at the near post which was saved by Joel Johnson, who got hurt on the play while doing so.

Thomas was then given time and space by a retreating Dunbeholden defence, but his shot went high.

However, McFarlane broke the deadlock when he stopped on a dime to shake his marker loose before getting off a left-footed strike that crashed into the goal from inside of the right upright in the 29th minute. It was a classic strike, as Dunbeholden threatened to spoil the second Friday night party for Waterhouse.

But the hosts, who had had a below par end to the second round of the competition, responded well to the setback.

Thomas produced an acrobatic, backward — looping header to flick the ball over the diving Eric Edwards and into the net in the 36th minute, to make it 1-1 to the delight of the near-capacity home crowd.

With the momentum in their favour, Waterhouse turned up the pressure, and a marauding left-sided run from man of the match Ricardo Thomas saw the left back deliver a perfect cross for Simpson to side-foot home to make it 2-1, two minutes before the half-time break.

Waterhouse returned for the second half with their tails up and took control of the game on their home patch.

They were rewarded for their efforts in the 67th minute when Thomas got his second and his team's third. Dunbeholden failed to clear their lines from a free kick and Thomas was on hand to prod home a cross at the back post to make it 3-1 to Waterhouse, who have now made it two wins from as many games in the third round of the RSPL.

The win sees Waterhouse climb to 46 points as they continue to lead the league while Dubeholden remain on 35 points in fifth position, missing the chance to leapfrog Humble Lion and Portmore United into third place with a win.

Teams: Waterhouse FC — Joel Johnson, Shawn Lawes, Ricardo Thomas, Denilson Simpson, Kenroy Howell, Stephen Williams, Keithy Simpson, Damion Binns (Kymani Campbell 72nd), Nicholy Finlayson, Rafiek Thomas (Colorado Murray 69th), Shaquille Bradford (Denardo Thomas 62nd)

Subs not used: Shawn Dewar, Andre Fletcher, Mark Miller, Akeem Chambers

Booked: Damion Binns 931st0, Joel Johnson (51st)

Dunbeholden FC — Eric Edwards, Shaquille Dyer, Kemoy Atkinson, Saneke Burton, Shevan James, Clayton Pusey, Nickoy Christian (Rushane Spence 62nd), Andre McFarlane, Demario Phillips (Zhelano Barnes 67th), Dean-Andre Thomas (Anthony Thompson 81st), Andre Dyce

Subs not used: Giovanni Smith, Greame Green, Howard Morris, Rodave Murray

Booked: Dean-Andre Thomas (952nd), Andre Dyce (962nd)