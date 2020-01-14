Dunbeholden held at UWI to end second round

Dunbeholden Football Club were unable to extend their win streak to four games in a row when they were held to a 0-0 result by strugglers The University of the West Indies (UWI) Football Club at Mona Bowl on Sunday.

The point sees them end the second round of the Red Stripe Premier League in sixth place on 32 points and occupying the final play-off spot, while the UWI remain in the relegation zone in 11th spot on 17 points.

Dunbeholden, who had been relegation fodder for most of their debut season, have turned in a much better performance in this their second season and entered the game against UWI on a high, but even with the league's leading scorer, were unable to break down a stubborn UWI defence.

Both teams struggled to cope with the strong winds at the outset and despite having the lion's share of possession, the visitors failed to create any clear openings. The first shot on target for Dunbeholden came from a well-struck free kick by Demario Phillips, who expertly curled the ball around a wall of players only to see Nickolas King dive to his left to save on the half-volley, midway the first half.

The UWI had one real chance late in the first half when Captain Fabion McCarthy picked out Venton Evans behind the defence, but he shot straight at Dunbeholden custodian Eric Edwards.

Moments later Deanandre Thomas had the chance to add to his league-leading tally of 12 goals when he broke free of the UWI defence and charged towards goal but saw his attempt saved by King, who pushed away the ball at the last moment.

The hosts had a better second half, creating a few opportunities of their own, including a shot from Thorn Simpson that crashed off the right upright and rebounded into play with Edwards a mere spectator in Dunbeholden's goal.

Both teams failed to create meaningful chances after that as the game petered out to a tame draw.

The UWI Head Coach Andrew Peart was grateful for the point under the circumstances.

“Our intentions coming into the game was to get three points but I must commend the team for their effort in terms of not giving up chances. It's good that we could manage a clean sheet today.”

For Dunbeholden's assistant coach it was an opportunity missed.

“We didn't follow instructions hence we only got a point. I am very disappointed. When you catch the teams that are below you, you try to keep them below you,” he said.

Teams: UWI FC — Nickolas King, Te-Juarn Williams, Davion Shakes, Taniel McKenzie, Javoy Belnavis, Fabion McCarthy, Venton Evans (Nevado Harper 86th), Ryan Miller, Shemar Hunter (Kemar Bennett 72nd), Shuwayne Barrett, Thorn Simpson (Trey Bennett 76th)

Subs not used: Andrew Humphrey, Tajay Griffiths, Rohan Beadle, Michael Heaven,

Booked: Williams (59th)

Dunbeholden FC — Eric Edwards, Shaquille Dyer, Kemoy Atkinson, Dwayne Smith (Saneeki Burton 69th), Shevan James, Clayton Pusey, Nickoy Christian, Andre McFarlane (Rodave Murray 79th), Deanandre Thomas, Andre Dyce, Demario Phillips

Subs not used: Giovani Smith, Atapharoy Bygrave, Anthony Thompson, Kevin Reid, Shaquille Jones,

Booked: Pusey (7th), Dyce (65th), Phillips (78th)

Referee: Darion Davy

Assistant referees: Princess Brown, Melvin Reid

Fourth official: O'Hara Headley

— Dwayne Richards