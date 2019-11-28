Dunbeholden, Humble Lion in Royal Lakes stalemate

It was not what they desired, but a point would have to suffice for Dunbeholden FC and Humble Lion FC as they battled to a 1-1 stalemate in a keenly contested Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) encounter at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine yesterday.

The result was more pleasing for the Andrew Price-coached Humble Lion team, who came from behind to earn their share of the spoils after previously suffering back-to-back defeats.

Striker Levaughn Williams, with a 73rd-minute effort, gave the Clarendon-situated Humble Lion something to smile about after Dean-Andre Thomas's 49th-minute penalty had them chasing the game.

With the point, Humble Lion held firm in fifth position on 19 points, while Dunbeholden, who entered the contest on two-consecutive wins, missed an opportunity to slip into the top four and are in seventh on 18 points.

Meanwhile, a 79th-minute strike from Romario Thompson handed Harbour View a 1-0 win over the hapless Molynes United at Constant Spring field in the other early fixture.

The win by Harbour View was the first under new Coach Damion “Stew Peas” Stewart and propelled them up to sixth position on 19 points provisionally, while Molynes United, who are now on an eight-game losing skid, remain in third on 20 points.

At Royal Lakes, following a goalless first half, both teams came out pressing for the ascendancy, but the hosts were more purposeful, and as such, were justly rewarded when Thomas dusted himself off to slot home from the 12-yard spot after being brought down inside the danger area.

Humble Lion responded immediately after with a tidy build-up of their own, but were still without the equaliser at that point, as Leonardo Jibbison's header went just wide of left upright.

But they were soon back on level terms courtesy of Williams' tame right-footed effort from just inside the 18-yard box that somehow rolled past the diving Eric Edwards in goal for Dunbeholden.

From there it became a desperate hunt for the three points with neither team relenting in a lively final session of end-to-end action.

However, their hunt proves fruitless as the few chances on target were comfortably taken care of by the goaltenders.

Teams: Dunbeholden FC — Eric Edwards, Andre Dyce, Nickoy Christian, Shaquille Dyer, Graeme Green, Demario Phillips, Kemoy Atkinson, Dean-Andre Thomas, Shevan James, Saneekie Burton(Kemoy Carruthers 83rd), Rodave Murray(Andre Mcfarlane 62nd).

Subs not used: Geovanie Smith, Shaquille James, Anthony Thompson, Lorenzo Dubidad, Kemo Gayle

Booked: Phillips (42nd), Thomas (65th)

Humble Lions FC - Dennis Taylor, Kemar Drake, Shamar Rhoden, Andew Vanzie, Rohan Richards, Jason Wright, Ricko Edwards, Kenniel Hyde (Hughan Gray), Courtney Hill(Shamar Dallas 75th), Levaughn Williams, Romeo Wright (Leonardo Jibbison 46th).

Subs not used: Damion Crooks, Cory Hylton, Afiba Chambers, Jermaine Christian

Booked: R Wright (33rd), Rhoden (56th)

Referee: Weston Costley

AssistantReferees: Lloyd Edwards, Ricardo McKenzie

Fourth Official: Alexie Perry

Match Commissary: Ainsley Sharpe