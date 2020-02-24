Dunbeholden outgun Molynes in RSPL

The heated battle for Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) play-off places went up another notch as three of the contenders registered contrasting victories in their respective contests.

Some 16 goals were scored across those three early fixtures and more was expected in the late encounter between Arnett Gardens (38 points) and second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy (47 points) to cap off an entertaining matchweek 27 yesterday.

Dunbeholden Football Club jumped to fifth position on 39 points, with a nervy 4-2 win over 10th-placed Molynes United (29 points) at Constant Spring Football Field, while seventh-placed Tivoli Gardens (37 points) edged leaders Waterhouse (50 points) 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Edward Seaga Complex.

Elsewhere, eighth-placed Cavalier Football Club (36 points) were comfortable 3-0 winners over the struggling University of the West Indies (UWI) Football Club at the UWI Bowl, Mona. The UWI remain in danger of being relegated in 12th position on 18 points.

At Constant Spring Football Field, a brace from Rodave Murray (11th, 15th) and one each from Zhelano Barnes (64th) and substitute Demario Phillips (90th+3), gave Dunbeholden victory, as Fakibi Farquharson (34th, 45th) also grabbed a brace for the losers.

Both teams started sprightly, but it was the St Catherine-based Dunbeholden that grabbed the ascendancy when Murray broke away down the left channel and easily rolled the ball into the bottom left-hand corner beyond the hapless Kluvi Christian in goal for Molynes United.

Dunbeholden continued to assert control and inevitably doubled the lead when Murray struck a glorious right-footed curler from an angle that lodged in the top left-hand corner of the net.

Molynes United remained undaunted and began a resurgence through Nicholas Nelson, who breached Dunbeholden's defence but his final effort came back off the left upright.

But they got on the scoresheet a minute later when Farquharson's left-footed strike along the ground caught custodian Eric Edwards late on the dive.

From there, Molynes United applied consistent pressure, which had the opponents' defensive line struggling to cope and that eventually brought about the equaliser in the latter stages of the half.

Farquharson found himself with enough time and space deep inside the 18-yard box to fire past Edwards at his near post.

On the resumption, Dunbeholden eventually got back into their rhythm and once again broke the deadlock when McFarlane picked out Barnes, who calmly fired home from close range.

With that sustained spell of attacking play wearing down Molynes United's defenders, one could sense that Dunbeholden would find at least one more before the whistle, and it did come courtesy of Phillips' powerfully struck right-footer in time added.

Teams: Molynes United — Kluvi Christian, Damion Thomas, Malik Cocking, Shane Watson (Fancey Hu Stewart 81st), Nicholas Nelson, Fakibi Farquharson, Anthony Greenland, Orane Ferguson (Sergeni Frankson 46th), Kemar Seivwright (Ezran Simpson 77th), Renaldo Smith, Tyrick Sutherland

Subs not used: Leon Taylor, Dillon McEnnis, Juan Mosquera, Ackeem Stewart

Booked: Sutherland (19th), Cocking (49th), Simpson (79th), Frankson (82nd), Stewart (90th+1)

Dunbeholden FC — Eric Edwards, Andre Dyce, Shaquille Dyer, Andre McFarlane (DeanAndre Thomas 77th), Rodave Murray (Howard Morris 68th), Zhelano Barnes, Kemoy Atkinson, Anthony Thompson, Nickoy Christian, Rushane Spence (Demario Phillips 80th), Graeme Green

Subs not used: Giovanni Smith, Howard Morris, Saneekie Burton, Kevin Reid, Shamar Nairne

Booked: Dyce (6th), Murray (23rd), Spence (67th), Thomas (82nd, 90th ejected)

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistant referees: Nicholas Anderson, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth official: Andre Farquharson

Match commissary: Bev Melbourne