Dunbeholden stop Harbour View to strengthen play-off chances

Dubeholden Football Club continued to strengthen their chances of play-off football in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) when they stopped former champions Harbour View Football Club 2-0 at Royal Lakes on Sunday.

A man-of-the-match performance and a brace from midfielder Nickoy Christian ensured that the team, which struggled for survival in their first season last year, remained in play-off contention in their second term in the RSPL.

Christian pulled the strings from minute one to minute 90 for Dunbeholden as his opposite number, Romario Campbell, failed to make an impact for Harbour View in the first half and only showed in spurts in the second.

With just five games left to play in the regular season, Dunbeholden, who are in fifth place, are now level on 42 points with fourth-place Portmore United FC who lost 0-1 to Tivoli Gardens FC, also on Sunday.

Christian's influence on the game came early when he played in Andre McFarlane inside the box, but the striker's shot was blocked with the feet at the near post by Tafari Chambers in the Harbour View goal.

Harbour View defender Ramario Thompson inadvertently turned provider for Rushane Spence, the striker pouncing as the defender controlled the ball, but his shot went inches over the crossbar.

McKauly Tulloch brought the only save out of Eric Edwards in the Dunbeholden goal for the first half, his fierce strike from just outside the area tipped over for a corner kick.

Spence had another look at goal as the Harbour View defenders backed off and gave him space to shoot, but he failed to hit the target from 19 yards.

The breakthrough came for the hosts just before the half-time break when Christian scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute after Thompson had handled the ball inside the box.

Tulloch had a chance to draw Harbour View level early in the second half but his tame effort was easily handled by Edwards at his near post.

Spence was again in on the action when his deflected header from a Christian free kick went just wide of the post.

Then in the 72nd minute, Christian produced a stunning strike that brought the spectators to their feet. A poor clearance from the Harbour View goalkeeper fell kindly to the midfielder who controlled and fired into the roof of the net from 25 yards out, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Christian had a beautiful chance to score a hat-trick but after skilfully getting by two Harbour View defenders, he slotted the ball just wide of the far post.

Teams: Dunbeholden — Eric Edwards, Shaquille Dyer, Saneekie Burton, Rodave Murray (Shemar Nairne 71st), Shevan James, Zhelano Barnes, Nickoy Christian, Andre McFarlane, Rushane Spence (Howard Morris 77th), Greame Green (Demario Phillips 58th), Andre Dyce

Subs not used: Giovanni Smith, Kemoy Atkinson, Kevin Reid, Atapharoy Bygrave

Booked: Burton (30th), Green (39th), Nairne (90th+1)

Harbour View — Tafari Chambers, Ajaeanie Talbott, Oshane Staple (Tevin Scott 75th), Ramario Thompson, Casseam Priestly, Jahshaun Anglin, John-Luca Levee (Rashawn Mackison 46th), Jemone Shephard, Romario Campbell, Timar Lewis (Bebeto McDonald 71st), McKauly Tulloch

Subs not used: Oquassa Chong, Gerald Neil, Dicoy Williams, Akeem Smith

Booked: Thompson (41st), Staple (68th)

Referee: Veralton Nembhard

Assistant referees: Damion Williams, Garvin Carvalho

Fourth official: Damion Coombs

Match commissioner: Dudley Powell