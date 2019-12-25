Dunkley Town capture WATA/Ironade Football Under Lights final

Dunkley Town defeated Gilnock 1-0 in the WATA/Ironade Football Under Lights final on Sunday at Braes River Community Centre in St Elizabeth.

Shadale Stone scored the all-important goal in the first half of the match, but Gilnock fought back valiantly throughout the rest of the match and did put the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed by the referee.

The 50-minute match began at approximately 11:30 in the night, while the presentation of the trophy and $100,000 prize money was done well after midnight. Many spectators and supporters of the finalists were on hand to witness a very exciting match which saw end-to-end action by the teams. The runners-up pocketed $50,000.

Morris Lennon, captain of Dunkley Town, was jubilant after the win. “I have to say that everyone in St Elizabeth and the surrounding parishes knows that Dunkley Town is the champion of all these nightly six-a-side competitions held down there, so coming here tonight we knew that it would be only one result — and that's a win, for us.”

Lennon credited their experience with playing under lights for the win as well as the fact that the team members have been playing together for a long time. He mentioned Omario Clarke, the goalkeeper; Shadale Stone, the goalscorer, and Rohan Palmer, for their outstanding performances in the final and in the earlier stages of the competition.

Dunkley Town won the summer version of the competition as well, which was held in Santa Cruz at the end of August in front of a massive crowd.

The 10-week, 16-team competition targets men of the St Elizabeth North Eastern constituency for which Basil Waite is the caretaker. There is netball for the women, but that is played at a different time.

The six-a-side final was preceded by three other matches. Georges Valley got the better of Bogue (3-1) to take the third spot and $20,000. E3 defeated Braes River in a community matchup, while the Basil Waite Masters team beat Braes River Masters by a 2-0 score-line.

The competition's organiser, Waite was pleased with how it turned out. “Wisynco has come on board through their brands WATA, Powerade, and Ironade and they have made all of this possible. Councillor Donovan Pagan came in and got the field prepared, (and) took care of the ground staff. Our referees worked with us, the Ripple of Hope Foundation worked with us, and other sponsors came on board to make all of this possible — and we are going to make it an annual event,” he said.

According to Waite, “ever since we have started the night football series, Braes River has been asking for this because Braes River is a football crazy community; they love their football (and) they want to see activity at this community centre. You can see from the turnout and the support, from the rivalry — the friendly rivalry, how important it is.”

Waite said the aim of the competition is to foster good relations among the communities in the constituency and provide an event that the whole family can attend and enjoy.

The caretaker has been spearheading the competition for the past two years. It is run in two parts each year — a summer version and a Christmas version. Middle East won it last Christmas but were eliminated of the group stage this year.

The final, which was promoted as a family friendly event, was preceded by a Christmas treat for the children of the constituency. The Jamaica Zoo which operates in the parish was on hand with a yellow snake and a parrot. Many people, including adults, interacted with the animals and took pictures with them.

1. Omario Clarke accepts cash prize from Basil Waite.

2. Morris Lennon accepts competition trophy from Basil Waite.