Dysfunctional takes tough Overnight
Dysfunctional, the Wayne DaCosta-trained bay gelding, accelerated well in the stretch to win the Overnight Allowance event highlighter on a raining evening at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Dysfunctional , ridden by Oneil Mullings, won the three-year-old and upwards event over one mile (1,600m) by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:39.1.
After an even start by most runners, Uncle Vinnie (Kiaman McGregor) burst through the pack approaching the 6-furlong (1,200m) point to the lead. As the field reached the half-mile (800m), Drummer Boy (Abigail Able) went up to challenge Uncle Vinnie for the lead with Fayrouz (Reyan Lewis) and Marquesas (Shane Ellis) racing closely behind.
Uncle Vinnie gave way at the top of the straight as Fayrouz took over but Dysfunctional powered between horses and went on to win easily. Uncle Vinnie rallied for second place with Fayrouz third.
Leading rider Christopher Mamdeen brought home three to extend his lead in the championship.
Mamdeen winners were Roy Rogers for trainer Dennis Lee in the first race, Fly First Class for trainer Dwight Chen in the fifth race, and Poker Star for owner/trainer Oneil Markland in the seventh. Mamdeen pushed his tally to 58 wins — 14 ahead of Reyan Lewis on 44.
Dyna's Pride, ridden by Reyan Lewis, won the Henry Harrison Sr Memorial Cup feature — a Restricted Allowance event over 6½ furlongs.
The far-striding filly won by 5 lengths ahead of Msmyrtlerichiegirl (Anthony Thomas) and Lala Diva (Aaron Chatrie) in a time of 1:20.4.
