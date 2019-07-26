Edwards gets one over former Windies teammate Rampaul

BIRMINGHAM, England (CMC) — Both former West Indies speedsters Ravi Rampaul and Fidel Edwards starred but it was Edwards's Birmingham Bears which emerged with a 49-run win over Derbyshire in the T20 Blast here Wednesday.

Playing at Edgbaston, Bears rallied to 205 for five off their 20 overs behind Sam Hain's 61-ball 85 and a 35-ball 69 from Adam Hose.

The pair put on 113 to rescue their side from 20 for two in the fourth over after Rampaul bowled Ed Pollock without scoring with the fourth ball of the match and fellow seamer Logan van Beek accounted for Michael Burgess for three.

Hain slammed five fours and three sixes while Hose blasted nine fours and three sixes before falling in the 15th over.

Rampaul, who finished with three for 21 from four excellent overs, removed Hain in the final over which cost just nine runs and yielded two wickets.

In reply, Derbyshire reached 156 for nine off their 20 overs despite a splendid 70 off 43 balls from middle order batsman Leus du Plooy.

He struck four fours and three sixes but failed to gain support, and the only decent partnership was a 44-run, third wicket stand with captain Billy Godleman (9).

Edwards, who picked up two for 29 from his four overs, had earlier given Birmingham a strong start when he bowled Luis Reece without scoring with the second ball of the contest.