Edwin Allen's Davis says early move to US college scene 'on hold'

High school sprint star Kevona Davis could be rethinking her decision to take up scholarship offers from US colleges this year with a year of eligibility left after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedyl Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships and the entire 2020 season.

The Edwin Allen 12th grader, who has carved her name in the history of Jamaican high school sprinting, leaving a string of records at local meets as well as the ISSA championships, had flirted with leaving school early for the US collegiate ranks, and said, on a podcast last month, she was foregoing her final year.

Davis, who led the world Under-20 rankings in the 200m after running 22.86 seconds to win the event in her season opener at the St Elizabeth Technical Invitational in late January and was second in the 100m behind teammate Tia Clayton in the 100m before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, had the blessing of her high school coach Michael Dyke.

When contacted by the Jamaica Observer last week, Davis would only say, “I have not made a decision and plus the pandemic, so everything is on hold,” a position that seemingly leaves the door open for a possible return.

In the podcast, she had named a number of high-profile American schools that she was considering, and had shown a preference for the University of Texas at Austin, one of the premier institutions in the USA.

Davis's clash with Hydel High's Ashanti Moore in the Class One sprints was expected to be one of the highlights of “Champs” with both young ladies producing solid performances leading up to the five-day spectacle set for late March.

After battling late season injuries that kept her out of the national team since she was third in the 100m at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, a sleek-looking Davis reported in January that she was back to full health and was ready to run fast.

A reported hamstring injury kept her out of the National Championships last year and she also missed the trials for the World Under-20 in Tampere, Finland, in 2018, and was also absent for the last couple of Carifta Games.

