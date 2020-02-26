El Profesor the choice in Ash Wednesday Trophy

After a disappointing fifth-place finish on last by El Profesor as the overwhelming 4-5 favourite, trainer Patrick Lynch will be hoping that his five-year-old bay gelding gets it right this time around and leads home rivals in the $1.2 million Ash Wednesday Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

With Trevor Simpson in the saddle on January 26, El Profesor was expected to brush away rivals with ease but faltered and came home nine lengths behind Atlantic Blue, Hover Craft, and Dada's Nala over the seven-furlong (1,400m) trip.

El Profesor is a well-known occupant of this Overnight grouping and with the distance cut back by half-furlong (1,000m) to six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) today, it suits the Casual Trick-The Principal offspring to the max. The tough and rugged El Profesor now gets the red-hot Dane Nelson in the saddle, which gives him a better chance of bringing home this trophy for his connections.

The race is the 11th and final event on the card with a post time of 5:30 pm. First race is at 11:35 am.

Miss Formality, Prince Charles, Dysfunctional, and Wartime look the best of the other 11 runners who can test El Profesor here for this trophy.

Miss Formality has been knocking at the door in recent times, and with a noticeable pull in the weights, can be competitive, but if she is to have a chance of winning, she must get out of her starting stall in good order.

Prince Charles looks the likely one to give El Profesor most to do based on current form. He has already won in the Overnight grouping and with the distance right up his sleeves, he can easily repeat.

Dysfunctional is somewhat of a consistent sort. He has finished third in his last two races and with Fitznahum Williams' stables in good nick of late, he can be the spoiler.

Wartime has been holding her own at this level, has been very consistent, races with a substantial pull in the weights and has a good chance of winning.

Elsewhere on the programme, both Lynch and Nelson should have a very successful day at the races. The duo should also take home the second race with Sheboom as well as Contractor in the ninth event. However, Nelson can pack his stack even more as he has live chances aboard K D Flyer in the first race, Cruise Lava Cruise in the third race, Treasure Train in the seventh race, and Duke in the 10th race.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Rojorn di Pilot/Soul

Cure/K D Flyer

Race 2) Sheboom/Generational/

Just An Illusion

Race 3) Big Black Nation/Cruise

Lava Cruise/Sly Stalloon

Race 4) Native Gold/Miss

Gabbidon/Step In Faith

Race 5) Double Jeopardy/Fake

News/Gypsy Jam

Race 6) Eleadontplay/Bay To

Grey/Sea Cruise

Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss

Linda Wray/Whatever

Race 8) Sendamessagetomama/

Nyoka Classic/My Mom Juss

Race 9) Contractor/Pakman/Killer

Bee

Race 10) Duke/Reggae Gone

Grammy/Big Bang

Race 11) El Profesor/Prince

Charles/Dysfunctional