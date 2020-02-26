El Profesor the choice in Ash Wednesday Trophy
After a disappointing fifth-place finish on last by El Profesor as the overwhelming 4-5 favourite, trainer Patrick Lynch will be hoping that his five-year-old bay gelding gets it right this time around and leads home rivals in the $1.2 million Ash Wednesday Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.
With Trevor Simpson in the saddle on January 26, El Profesor was expected to brush away rivals with ease but faltered and came home nine lengths behind Atlantic Blue, Hover Craft, and Dada's Nala over the seven-furlong (1,400m) trip.
El Profesor is a well-known occupant of this Overnight grouping and with the distance cut back by half-furlong (1,000m) to six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) today, it suits the Casual Trick-The Principal offspring to the max. The tough and rugged El Profesor now gets the red-hot Dane Nelson in the saddle, which gives him a better chance of bringing home this trophy for his connections.
The race is the 11th and final event on the card with a post time of 5:30 pm. First race is at 11:35 am.
Miss Formality, Prince Charles, Dysfunctional, and Wartime look the best of the other 11 runners who can test El Profesor here for this trophy.
Miss Formality has been knocking at the door in recent times, and with a noticeable pull in the weights, can be competitive, but if she is to have a chance of winning, she must get out of her starting stall in good order.
Prince Charles looks the likely one to give El Profesor most to do based on current form. He has already won in the Overnight grouping and with the distance right up his sleeves, he can easily repeat.
Dysfunctional is somewhat of a consistent sort. He has finished third in his last two races and with Fitznahum Williams' stables in good nick of late, he can be the spoiler.
Wartime has been holding her own at this level, has been very consistent, races with a substantial pull in the weights and has a good chance of winning.
Elsewhere on the programme, both Lynch and Nelson should have a very successful day at the races. The duo should also take home the second race with Sheboom as well as Contractor in the ninth event. However, Nelson can pack his stack even more as he has live chances aboard K D Flyer in the first race, Cruise Lava Cruise in the third race, Treasure Train in the seventh race, and Duke in the 10th race.
Ones to watch
Race 1) Rojorn di Pilot/Soul
Cure/K D Flyer
Race 2) Sheboom/Generational/
Just An Illusion
Race 3) Big Black Nation/Cruise
Lava Cruise/Sly Stalloon
Race 4) Native Gold/Miss
Gabbidon/Step In Faith
Race 5) Double Jeopardy/Fake
News/Gypsy Jam
Race 6) Eleadontplay/Bay To
Grey/Sea Cruise
Race 7) Treasure Train/Miss
Linda Wray/Whatever
Race 8) Sendamessagetomama/
Nyoka Classic/My Mom Juss
Race 9) Contractor/Pakman/Killer
Bee
Race 10) Duke/Reggae Gone
Grammy/Big Bang
Race 11) El Profesor/Prince
Charles/Dysfunctional
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy