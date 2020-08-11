Elaine runs season-best 22.29 at Velocity Fest on Sunday

OLYMPIC double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a season's best 22.19 seconds (0.7m/s) to win the women's 200m at Sunday's fifth Velocity Fest track meet at National Stadium, to cap a solid weekend of sprinting as the sport picked up intensity.

Thompson-Herah's time took her to second in the half-lap event on the World Athletics performance charts, behind The Bahamas' Commonwealth Games champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo's 21.98 seconds.

It was Thompson-Herah's second world number two perfomance of the weekend following Saturday's 10.88 seconds run in the 100m, putting her only behind compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who ran a world-leading 10.87 seconds, also on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce also ran a season's best 22.57 seconds (0.9m/s) to win her section of the event, second-best on Saturday, and fifth in the world.

Thompson-Herah, who ran in the faster of the three sections, came off the curve ahead of the field and held her form through the tape as she beat her previous best of 22.98 seconds set a month ago at Jamaica College.

The Bahamas' Anthonique Strachan, who had run the previous fastest time of the series in 22.72 seconds, lowered her season's best to 22.67 seconds to finish behind Thompson-Herah, with Olympic and World Championships 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocking 22.70 seconds, also her fastest for the 2020 season.

Nineteen-year-old Romario Williams ran his second personal best of the weekend after he won the men's 200m in 20.46 seconds (1.8m/s), just dipping below the 20.47 seconds he ran at a meet in Montverde, Florida, in June last year.

On Satuday he had run a lifetime best 10.21 seconds (1.4m/s) in 100m.

Rasheed Dwyer was second overall in the 200m on Sunday with a wind-aided 20.74 seconds (3.4m/s), with World Under-20 bronze medallist Nigel Ellis third overall in 20.81 seconds, placing second behind Williams.

Rusheen McDonald continued his good showing this season as he won the men's 400m in 46.24 seconds, outlasting Akani Slater- (46.50 seconds) with Demar Murray third in 46.82 seconds, the same order of finish a day earlier.

Junelle Bromfield won the women's 400m for the first time, clocking a season's best 52.41 seconds, with Barbadian Sada Williams placing sceond overall in 53.40 seconds, her best for the year, and Ashley Williams securing third in 53.88 seconds.

Janieve Russell, who had won the women's 400m on Saturday, won the 400m hurdles on Sunday, running 55.50 seconds to beat Ronda Whyte (56.30 seconds).

Fedrick Dacres threw 61.21m to top the men's discus throw, beating Chad Wright's 60.20m and Kai Chang's 55.47m, also the same order of finish from the previous day, with only Chang improving his distance.

Samantha Hall's best mark of 50.58m bettered her throw in the women's discus from Saturday.

Guyana's Domon Williams repeated his men's long jump 7.32m (1.2m/s) and triple jump 15.55m (-1.3m/s) double from Saturday; Shanieka Ricketts won the female triple jump with 14.06m (-0.9m/s); and Tissanna Hickling won the women's long jump with a wind-aided 6.32m (2.4m/s).

Megan Tapper ran a season's best 13.01 seconds (0.4m/s) to win the 100m hurdles, after she had run 13.24 seconds into a negative wind of -2.4m/s a day earlier.

Yanique Thompson was second with 13.39 seconds and Shanette Allison third with 14.30 seconds, the order of finish a carbon copy of Saturday.