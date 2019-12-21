Emmanuel Christian Academy capture Alberga Cup

EMMANUEL Christian Academy captured their first hold on the Alberga Cup title when they defeated Our Lady of the Angels 2-1 in the final of the 2019 Jamaica Independent Schools' Association (JISA) National Under-12 Prep Schools football competition played at Sts Peter and Paul playing field recently.

It was the first time in 17 years that Emmanuel Christian Academy were winning the title, having lost 0-1 to Hydel Prep in the final played at the same venue last year.

Emmanuel Christian Academy came from a goal down at half-time with Rylan Sampson scoring a second-half double in the 29th minute (penalty) and the 50th-minute from a free-kick outside the penalty box. Oneil Scarlett had given Our Lady of the Angels' a 3rd-minute lead from a free-kick.

Winning Coach Gregory Jones was a happy man after the success, having tried so hard for so long.

“Last year the team came very close to winning but were beaten 1-0 by Hydel in the final. This year, the players went all out and came out triumphantly.”

He said the entire school was very excited and happy to become champions for the first time.

It is understood that Emmanuel Christian Academy had lost only two games for the entire season, twice to Sts Peter and Paul in the Alberga Cup League and the Henriques Cup knockout, by 1-0 on both occasions.

Meanwhile, dethroned champions Wolmer's Prep took third-place after defeating Hydel Prep 5-3 on penalties at the end of a 1-1 full time result. Dejan Ho-Young in the 32nd minute and Davon Scarlett in the 46th minute, were the goalscorers.

In the semi-finals, Emmanuel Christian Academy defeated Hydel 5-4 on penalties, while Our Lady of the Angels tagged defending champions Wolmer's 2-0.

The Henriques Cup knockout final was won by 1-0 by Sts Peter and Paul Prep against Wolmer's Prep earlier this month.

Coach Orlando Clarke said it was the first time Sts Peter and Paul were winning the knockout competition since (1987). “The players are very elated to have won but I have dedicated this victory to the school.”

Third place went to dethroned champions Mona Prep, who defeated Emmanuel Christian Academy 4-3 on penalties.

In the semi-finals of the Henriques Cup, Sts Peter and Paul got past Emmanuel Christian Academy 1-0, while Wolmer's beat defending champions Mona Prep 1-0.

Thirty-seven Prep Schools competed in the competition with zone winners receiving trophies at the presentation ceremony.

Zone One was won by Sts Peter and Paul Prep to take home the Dennis Leon Trophy; Mona Prep were the winners of Zone Two and copped the Pat Burke Trophy; Our Lady of the Angles walked away with the Michael King Trophy, and the Winston Ulett Trophy was won by Ardenne Prep.