Emrit fireworks hands Challengers victory but Russell flops in Royals loss

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Seamer Rayad Emrit and veteran Chris Gayle combined to fire Chattogram Challengers to an important seven-wicket victory in yesterday's Bangladesh Premier League eliminator, but superstar Andre Russell had a match to forget as his Rajshahi Royals slumped to a 27-run defeat in the first qualifier, to miss out on an automatic place in the final.

Playing at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Emrit snatched three for 23 to earn man-of-the-match honours as Dhaka Platoon were restricted to 144 for eight off their 20 overs, after being sent in.

His superb spell reduced Platoon to 60 for seven in the 13th over before Shadab Khan, more known for his leg spin, lashed an unbeaten 64 from 41 deliveries to rally the innings.

He punched five fours and three sixes, posting 44 for the eighth-wicket with Thisara Perera (25) before farming the strike superbly to add all 40 runs in a ninth-wicket stand with Captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

In reply, the left-handed Gayle anchored the innings with an uncharacteristically sedate 38 from 49 balls. He struck a four and a couple of sixes, putting on 42 for the first wicket with Ziaur Rahman who slammed a 12-ball 25 before posting a further 49 for the second wicket with Imrul Kayes, who stroked 32 from 31 deliveries.

In the other game played, Russell went wicket-less from four overs which leaked 33 runs as Khula Tigers, sent in, posted 158 for three from their 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with an unbeaten 78 from 57 balls while Shamsur Rahman got 32, the pair posting 78 for the third wicket.

In reply, the favoured Royals slumped to 131 all out off their full complement of overs, with Russell perishing for a five-ball 'duck'.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik was the standout with 80 off 50 balls, striking 10 fours and four sixes.

While Tigers charged into the final, Royals will now take on Challengers for a place in the championship game.