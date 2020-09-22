Futile effort!

INTERNATIONAL women's cricket returned yesterday with England completing a straightforward 47-run victory over West Indies in the opening contest of the five-match Twenty20 series.

The platform for the home team's win at Incora County Ground in Derby was laid by Tammy Beaumont's breezy 62 at the top of the order which helped them to 163-8 from their allotted 20 overs.

Deandra Dottin, asked to open the batting, countered with 69, but West Indies Women were hardly ever in the hunt, stuttering to 116-6.

The margin of defeat closely mirrored the outcome of the previous meeting between the teams. Then West Indies went down by 46 runs after they were bowled out for 97 in reply to England's 143-5 during the group stage of the World Cup in March.

Since that tournament the novel coronavirus had ensured no international women's cricket.

Yesterday, Heather Knight, the England captain, noted that her team's batting fell away after a high-tempo start.

“[I am] really pleased; delighted to be back and thought it was a really good performance. We ideally would have got a few more [runs], but we were outstanding with the ball,” she said during a post-match television interview.

She praised Beaumont's 49-ball, player of the match knock, which included nine fours and a six.

“Tammy was great — got us off to an amazing start. She'd done it in the warm-up games, so [I am] really pleased she did well. We're looking to win the series, but to keep improving all the time,” Knight said.

Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor conceded her team was below par on the day.

“It's not one of our best [performances]. We didn't adapt well to the pitch. Tammy batted really well and set the game up nicely for them. Looking back at that, we thought we were always behind and had to gain some momentum going into the batting.

“Some bowlers bowled well in patches but...not the best, really. Deandra batted well, but she needed someone to stay there with her. We thought too many dot balls strangled us a bit,” Taylor said.

Earlier, England chose to bat first after winning the toss in the first international match for women since hosts Australia beat India in the final of the global T20 showpiece on March 8.

Knight (25) and Amy Jones (24) made useful contributions in the middle after Beaumont gave them an electric start.

But the rest of the batting crumpled as the West Indies bowlers tightened the screws in the latter stages of the innings.

Pacer Shakera Selman grabbed 3-26, while spinner Hayley Matthews and Taylor ended with two wickets each.

Chasing 164 to win, West Indies, who lost the influential pair of Matthews (three) and Taylor (eight) inside the opening seven overs, slipped to 28-2.

Deandra Dottin, who bashed six fours and two sixes from 59 deliveries, bravely battled the tide; however, there was little by way of support — no other Windies batter reached double figures.

England pacer Natalie Sciver and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 2-16 and 2-19, respectively.

The second match of the tour is scheduled for tomorrow, with remaining clashes booked for September 26, 28 and 30.

All contests are to be staged in Derby, with strict biosecure arrangements in effect and without on-side spectators to minimise the risk of transmitting the virus.