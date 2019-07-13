England on verge of World Cup greatness, says Steve Waugh
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Steve Waugh says England could go down as one of the greatest teams in one-day cricket history if they beat New Zealand to clinch their first World Cup tomorrow.
Eoin Morgan's side are firm favourites to win the Lord's showpiece after thumping Australia by eight wickets in Birmingham on Thursday, to reach their first final in 27 years.
“It's one of the best one-day teams I've seen and would compete against anyone from previous eras, but ultimately they will be judged on Sunday,” said Waugh, who won two World Cups with Australia.
“If they win that they may go down as one of the great one-day sides. If they lose then I guess they're just back to being one of the other teams that didn't quite make it. They have the potential to be a great one-day team.”
Victory for the top-ranked ODI side would mark the end of a remarkable journey from the pain of an early exit at the 2015 World Cup to the ultimate prize in the game.
Former Australia captain Waugh picked out Jason Roy and Jofra Archer as two of the key men for the host nation, but said they had “11 potential match-winners”.
“They play without fear. I think that's very hard to do in professional sport and there's no weakness in the side,” he said.
“They are a very good fielding side, they bat all the way down, numerous bowling options It's a pretty complete side.”
Waugh said it was not easy to pick out a key man for England.
“Jason Roy is the form player of the tournament right now and looks in incredible form,” he added.
“I think Archer has given England that X factor so those two guys are form players, but I wouldn't be surprised if Ben Stokes steps up to the plate in the final and produces something special.”
Neither England nor New Zealand have ever won the World Cup, and Waugh said it would be good for the game to have a new name on the trophy.
“I think it would be really important for someone like New Zealand,” he said.
“It's a great rugby country; it's probably the greatest sporting team in the world, the All Blacks. Cricket is always hard for them to get a bit of a foothold, so to make the final and potentially win would be game-changing for New Zealand.
“England have been in three World Cup finals. The country is very passionate about cricket; If either side wins it's going to be great for their country. I know what it's like to win a World Cup. It's exciting and the people get behind it and feel they're a part of it, so it's a great celebration.”
Waugh will be staying in England after the World Cup to mentor the Australia side during the Ashes, and he said he could offer experience from the high points and low points of his career as they seek to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2001.
Waugh, an International Cricket Council World Cup ambassador, was speaking at an event in Trafalgar Square, central London, to promote the Criiio Cup.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy