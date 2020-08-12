England's Broad fined by father over send-off of Pakistan's Yasir
London , United Kingdom ( AFP) — England paceman Stuart Broad has been sanctioned by his father Chris, a match referee, for a breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan.
Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee — equivalent to around £2,000 (US$2,617) for a level one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah, following a flurry of runs in Pakistan's second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win.
Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a match referee.
The punishment prompted Broad to joke on Twitter that his father was “off the Christmas card and present list”.
Broad senior would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.
But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus, Chris Broad — the only Englishman on the ICC's elite panel of referees — together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series.
Chris Broad also presided over England's 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.
Under the interim COVID-19 regulations, all such decisions are referred to ICC headquarters in Dubai to guard against accusations of bias.
But as Stuart Broad did not contest the charge brought by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, there was no need for a formal hearing.
Stuart Broad now has three demerit points on his record.
The two previous instances concern Broad's use of a swear word towards South Africa's Faf du Plessis in Johannesburg in January and “aggressive language” directed at India's Rishabh Pant two years ago.
Demerit points stay on a player's record for 24 months, therefore, the Pant sanction will lapse next week.
Broad, however, could risk a one-match ban if he commits a similar offence during the second Test against Pakistan at Southampton, starting on Thursday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy