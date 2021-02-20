England's Rose to prove tough as nails in Alexander Hamilton Trophy

WITH signs of her versatility coming to the fore on last, Wayne DaCosta's England's Rose could bloom again and outlast rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance contest for The Alexander Hamilton Trophy at Caymanas Park today.

Though facing more seasoned campaigners at the distance of a mile (1,600m), which is unfamiliar territory for her, DaCosta has seemingly corrected whatever injury issues England's Rose had earlier in her career, and as such her full potential is once again expected to be on display in the small field.

First post on the nine-race programme is 12:15 pm.

Having never previously competed beyond six furlongs (1,200m), the talented and well-bred England's Rose gave a true demonstration of her class last Saturday, placing third behind the top-rated Toona Ciliata and God of Love in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

During that run the fleet-footed England's Rose, who is normally on the headlines, broke well on the lead before being relaxed by Anthony Thomas who watched from second as Patriarch set the fractions.

England's Rose was hustled up by Thomas leaving the half mile and even got a few touches of the whip when turning for home. She responded well and quickened nicely to collar a tiring Patriarch at the furlong pole, but couldn't withstand the late surge of the top two finishers.

Still, England's Rose maintained her gallop well and fought to the very end, only losing by a length. It is seemingly due to that run why her connections believe she is now ready to come out of her proverbial comfort zone and showcase the class of her bloodline.

And with none of her seven rivals having the speed of Patriarch to really cause her too many problems on the lead, England's Rose can either sit second or third and wait to make her move, or go in front, dictate terms, and slip the likes of Superluminal and the Gary Subratie pair of Duke and Crimson, who should be her main threats. Thomas will again do the honours with a slight tip in the scales at 56.0kg.

The Ian Parsard-conditioned Superluminal is a hard-knocking nine-year-old bay horse who continues to show his well-established grit and determination at the races. He comes into this race with two consecutive victories at this distance, albeit at lower classes, but he is a proven campaigner who will certainly be competitive in the hunt for the hat-trick.

Note that Superluminal has been well rested since his victories on December 5 and 23 when he clocked clocked 1:38.1 and 1:37.3 minutes, respectively – and his best performances often come after a break. Dane Dawkins has the leg up.

Subratie's Crimson showed his true worth in his last two races, winning on New Year's Day over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and placing second behind stablemate Sentient on January 30 at the same distance.

This five-year-old gelding remains in good knick, and though he has proven to be more competitive going two turns, he will enjoy the mile run and is expected to close late for a piece of the action.

His stable companion Duke is coming off the break since placing second to Father Patrick in the St Catherine Cup over six furlongs (1,200m) in his seasonal bow on January 16.

Duke is as versatile as horses come which means he will enjoy this extended distance, and the fact that he has been nicely freshened should see him once again proving competitive despite adding eight pounds more in his back at 56.5kg (125lb). It is important to also note that Christopher Mamdeen, who was aboard Crimson for his last two runs, has opted to partner Duke here.

Patrick Lynch's Another Bullet is a former top-class campaigner who could prove the dark horse in the field as he did produce a creditable effort when coming off the break, placing seventh in the St Catherine Cup.

That run would have served Another Bullet well and given his back class. He is almost certain to relish every bit of today's journey so, if in the right frame of mind, he could be on the business end of things.

Meanwhile, Dennis Lee's Roy Rodgers, Errol Waugh's Jamai Raja and the other Parsard trainee Harry's Train are all front-runners who will by no means have it their own way here, and as such will be left in the wake of their more-fancied rivals.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Berry Boy/Vampire Rejection/Tea Time/Saint Michael

Race 2) Uncle Vernon/Gimmipalinka/Custer/Baby Star

Race 3) Ridewiththemob/Sir Puddington/Musketoon/Kiah

Race 4) Sir Arjun Baba/Bigman Union/Unbreakable/Burlin

Race 5) Soul Treasure/Toughness/Queen Deftiny/Allan

Race 6) Irish Whisky/Will At War/Donotplaywithmagic/Sweet Majesty

Race 7) Double Jeopardy/Papito/Versatile Vision/Sensational Satin

Race 8) Superluminal/Crimson/England's Rose/Duke

Race 9) Elitist/Kay Boy/KD