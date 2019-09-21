England's Rose, Supreme Soul to highlight today’s co-features

All eyes will be on two rising stars among their peers, England's Rose and Supreme Soul, as they blaze the trail in their respective trophy races on a good-looking 10-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

England's Rose, from the barn of 18-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta, takes on rivals in the $3-million Bearings & Accessories Trophy over five and a half furlongs (1,100m), while Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul, trained by Anthony Nunes, is down to compete in the $1.15-million Mark My Word Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The Bearings & Accessories Trophy, a Restricted Stakes event for native-bred and imported two-year-olds, is the seventh race on the card with a post time of 3:35 pm, and the Mark My Word — an Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward — is the ninth event which has a post time of 4:45 pm. First race is at high noon.

England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) is unbeaten in two career starts so far and has accounted for three of her five rivals here in stable companions Eagle One and Elitist, and the nice-looking Wow Wow trained by Gary Subratie. The two runners that England's Rose is up against are stable companion Tomohawk and Another Prossecutor — bred, owned and trained Carl Anderson.

A full sister to She's A Maneater, England's Rose made a smashing debut on June 9 over three furlongs (600m) when she won by four lengths in a time of 35.0 seconds, beating Wow Wow. She then raced on July 27, winning by seven and three quarters of a length going four furlongs (800m) with a winning time of 47.1 seconds, ahead of Eagle One. Now going around the bend for the first time, England's Rose should have no issues earning another victory.

Wow Wow, after an encouraging second-place debut on June 29 behind England's Rose, has been kept on the move with two good runs. He was a winner on July 13 in a three-furlong event, beating Dejae's Boy by four and a quarter lengths in a time of 36.0 seconds. Then he followed up with an even better performance when he took home the Terremoto Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) round on August 30. The manner in which Wow Wow accelerated in the lane suggests that he should have no problems going half a furlong longer, and he should ensure that England's Rose does not have things her own way here.

However, the two horses that England's Rose should keep an eye on are Tomohawk and Another Prosector, who are both winners on their debut runs.

Tomohawk ( Natural Selection – Preach Preacher), a full brother to Drummer Boy, started his career with a good win in the Front Runner Dash over five furlongs round on August 10. Then Tomohawk broke badly but recovered to win by eight lengths in a time of 1:02.2 minutes. Although the time wasn't that impressive, Tomohawk is expected to improve.

Another Prosecutor ( Silent Valor – Laws of the Cat) created a 15-1 upset last Saturday in a maiden special weight event over four furlongs straight. Another Prosecutor made most to win by one and a quarter lengths in a time of 47.4 seconds. Now going around the bend and facing better opposition, plus looking to race two weeks in a row, might prove difficult for this filly at this stage — but based on her run, she could be anything and should be watched.

Today Supreme Soul faces five other rivals in what has to be his toughest task to date, as he is using this race as preparation for the upcoming Superstakes on October 5 and possibly for the Diamond Mile in November. Supreme Soul takes on the likes of Master of Hall and Superluminal, who are surely going to make this race a very competitive one.

Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior – Beware Baby), the younger half-brother to Bigdaddykool, achieved one of the rarest feats in thoroughbred racing in any jurisdiction when he attained Triple Crown glory after winning the Jamaica St Leger on July 27. This after successfully winning the 2000 Guineas and Jamaica Derby in that order.

Supreme Soul is unbeaten in seven starts this season and although stepping out of age group company to compete at this level, he has the talent and the class to produce another winning performance to bolster his stocks.

Without a doubt, this is an exceptional horse and it is going be interesting to see how he handles himself among true and tested warriors. At three, Supreme Soul has age on his side but this also leaves room for improvement, and today is when racing fans will see just how good he is as there are no pushovers in this field.

Master of Hall ( Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) left us in superb form in April with two impressive runs. On April 14, Master of Hall ran a blistering 1:37.0 minutes for one mile (1,600m) and then came back on April 27 and blasted nine furlongs and 25 yards in 1:56.2 minutes, in an expressive 10 ½-length victory in the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy. Based on those two runs Master of Hall would be the winner here, but he has had some injury problems and might need this run to settle things out.

Superluminal ( Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) is a very determined runner who continues to show up in his races with impressive performances. After a fighting win in the Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over one mile on July 27, Superluminal then appeared in the Prime Minister's Stakes and came home in second position behind Bigdaddykool going 10 furlongs (2,000m). Superluminal is at home against these, is resilient, and is sure to cause problems for all starters.

The other runners in the race are Fayrouz, Dysfunctional and Bruce Wayne.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Royal Vibes/Atlantic Blue/Storm

Race 2) Okahumpka/Seven Eleven/Lady Budget

Race 3) Lovers Strike/Mount Zion King/Portugal

Race 4) Kingswood/Trickster/Quora

Race 5) Kingsman/Beach Boy/Raw Liquid

Race 6) Dyna's Pride/She's Symbolic/Innovator

Race 7) Englad's Rose/Wow Wow/Tomohawk

Race 8) Morning Star/Super Amia/Rachael's Grace

Race 9) Supreme Soul/Master of Hall/Superluminal

Race 10) Superbolt/Luana/Hologram Shadow