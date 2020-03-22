England's Rose set to bloom in Thornbird Stakes

The Thornbird Stakes provides the last significant opportunity for three-year-old fillies to prep for the first Classic race of the season, the 1000 Guineas.

Surprisingly, only six horses are entered in this seven-furlong (1,400 metres) contest, which will be run today at Caymanas Park.

Below is an analysis of the six starters done in post-position order.

1 – ENGLAND'S ROSE: (three-year-old b f – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – This bred in the purple filly is the only entrant in the event to have won more than one race, she has won three races. Given that advantage, it is inconceivable that England's Rose is so close in the handicaps to the rest of the runners entered, who are all non-winners of two. While the sport of racing is always filled with uncertainties, and as they say, “The Race must be run,” England's Rose is the closest thing to being a racing certainty. England's Rose journeys today over the longest distance of her five-race career. Note England's Rose races with the tongue tie on. ODDS 1-5

2 – BASILICUS: (three-year-old drkb f – Performing Magic – Regency) – Already put in her place by England's Rose, and that trend will continue today. ODDS 50-1

3 – VERSATILE VISION: (three-year-old b f – Fearless Vision – Chinitagoodaz) – Versatile Vision broke her maiden on last (March 4) and needs time to catch up. Suitable for the exacta, especially given her experience of eight races. ODDS 7-1

4 – ANOTHER AFFAIR: (three-year-old ch f – Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Coming to come, but this will not be win number two. ODDS 35-1

5– ATTORNEY GENERAL: (three-year-old gr f – American Dance – Saint Cecelia) – Although racing with the tongue tie off and the Figure-8 on, Attorney General's chances are slim. ODDS 40-1

6 – JUST AN ILLUSION: (three-year-old b f – Casual Trick – The Principal) – Just lost the maiden tag on February 26, but a second victory is not on the cards. ODDS 10-1