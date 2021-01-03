England's Rose among DaCosta's three winners yesterday
AFTER going winless on Friday's opening day of the 2021 racing season, many-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta rebounded well when he sent out three winners in consecutive races on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
DaCosta's winners were highlighted by four-year-old bay filly England's Rose who made all the running to win the ninth and final event — the top-rated three-year-old and upward Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.
Ridden by two-time champion jockey Anthony Thomas, England's Rose won by a length and a quarter from Eroy (Omar Walker) and Rohan Kabir (Roger Hewitt) in a quick 59.2 seconds for the distance.
His other winners were Casual Affair, under Abigail Able, in the seventh race over the straight course (1000m), and Three Times Lucky under Javaniel Patterson in the eighth race over seven furlongs (1,400m). Casual Affair won by a length and a quarter in a time of 59.4 while Three Times Lucky won his race in a time of 1:27.4, also by a length and a quarter.
The win by England's Rose was Thomas's second on the card as he earlier booted home the Robert Pearson-trained Purple Wayne in the City of Kingston Centenary Cup feature over one mile (1,600m). Purple Wayne won by seven lengths in a good 1:39.4 ahead of Lazer Light (Oshane Nugent) and Milkman, ridden by Youville Pinnock.
Also with two winners was Oshane Nugent who won race four with Cup A Soup for trainer Rowan Mathie going five furlongs round, and Lava Boy in the sixth race for trainer Gary Subratie also over five furlongs on the round course.
Thoroughbred racing at the Park continues next Saturday.
— Ruddy Allen
