England's Rose blooms; Freemantle, Nugent land three-timer

England's Rose , the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned four-year-old bay filly, in another super sprinting display, ran rivals into the ground to win the $1-million George HoSang Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Travelling five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m), England's Rose, under joint champion jockey Anthony Thomas, made all the running to win the Overnight Allowance event by a comfortable five-length margin in a time of 1:07.1 minutes.

England's Rose shot to the front at the off and held a slim lead ahead of Victory Turn (Javaniel Patterson) and Sea Swan (Aaron Chatrie). Thomas got the filly into her groove, and England's Rose opened up on the field navigating the half-mile (800m) turn and once she entered the straight, the fleet-footed runner sprinted away from rivals to complete back-to-back wins.

Cryptocurrency, ridden by Linton Steadman, came with a strong run towards the end of the race for second place with Chace The Great (Dane Nelson), who also came from far behind, getting third place in the three-year-old and upward event.

By Natural Selection out of the Royal Minister mare Ahwhofah, England's Rose is bred by Winston Kong and owned by Ian Kong.

Meanwhile, trainer Lawrence Freemantle and apprentice Oshane Nugent won three races on the 11-race programme. Freemantle and Nugent teamed up with Mr Lyndhurst to win the fifth race, and Dee Danger to win the eighth.

Freemantle's other winner was Bigbrowngreyhope (Ameth Robles) in the second, while Nugent was also successful aboard Dejae's Boy for trainer Ian Parsard in the sixth race.

Freemantle's winning horses were groomed by Paul Isaac.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen