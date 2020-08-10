England star Buttler feared he had played 'last Test'
Manchester , United Kingdom (AFP) — Jos Buttler admitted he thought he may have played his last Test after the England wicketkeeper atoned for a poor display with the gloves by starring with the bat in a three-wicket win over Pakistan at Old Trafford.
England had slumped to 117-5 chasing a stiff target of 277 on Saturday's fourth day.
But a sixth-wicket stand of 139 between Buttler, who made 75 on his Lancashire home ground, and Chris Woakes, 84 not out, turned the tide.
England, however, might not have been chasing so many had Buttler, whose Test-match keeping has long been a hot topic, not dropped Shan Masood and then missed a chance to stump him when the opener was on 45 during Pakistan's first innings.
Masood went on to make a Test-best 156 to help Pakistan establish a lead of over a hundred runs.
“I'm quite proud, if I take those chances, we'd have won two hours ago,” Buttler told reporters.
“I'm very aware I didn't keep well, I missed some chances and at this level you can't afford to do that, no matter how many runs you score.”
“Thoughts go through your head that if I don't score any runs, I've maybe played my last game.
“But you have to shut those out and go and play your game.”
Both Buttler, a proven white-ball batsman, and Woakes were members of the England side that won the 50-over World Cup last year.
“We tried to break it down into a bit of a one-day chase, and scored at four an over, to take the second new ball out of the equation,” said Buttler.
“We got some nice momentum going and had a good partnership.”
Mentally strong
Buttler was also having to contend with the fact that his father had been admitted to hospital on Friday, although he has since been discharged.
England Captain Joe Root, a long-standing defender of Buttler's place in the Test side, was delighted to see him play a key innings in difficult circumstances.
“It says a huge amount about him as a person to carry all of that and be able to either use it, or park it,” said Root. “Only he will know which way he did that.
“It shows how mentally strong he is more than anything, but also how skilful. One of Jos' big traits is when he's under pressure he puts in big performances. He can deal with high pressure.”
When Buttler was out for 75, England still needed 21 more runs to win.
Woakes, however, saw them home to a three-wicket victory when he edged a boundary off fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy