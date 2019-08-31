English boys Reid, Johnson join Reggae Boyz set-up

England-based Bobby Reid and Daniel Johnson have been included in Theodore Whitmore's 23-man Reggae Boyz squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League (CNL) games against Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana on September 6 and 9, respectively.

Reid, a Jamaican by descent, grew up in Easton, an inner-city section of Bristol (known for its strong Caribbean/Jamaican culture). Having always visited Jamaica with his parents, he always felt the love and acceptance of the people, and that made his decision to represent the country easy.

During his time at Bristol, the 26-year-old played for a number of teams on loan before being transferred to Cardiff City, where he made his English Premier League (EPL) debut in the 2018-19 season. He recently moved to Fulham on loan.

Johnson was born in St Andrew, Jamaica, and migrated to the United Kingdom as a child. He started playing at Aston Villa Academy where he impressed as a youth player and later went on to join their first team in the EPL.

The 26-year-old also played for a number of clubs in the Championship before settling with Preston North End in 2015. He is rated as one of the best number 11s in the Championship.

Both will join Watford FC defender Adrian Mariappa as the English-based players, in the squad which pulls together players currently plying their trade in eight countries across the globe, including Jamaica. Mariappa was part of Jamaica's last World Cup campaign as well as the squad reaching the 2015 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

Most of the other players were part of this year's Concacaf Gold Cup squad which made it to the semi-finals.

They will assemble in Montego Bay on Monday for a three-day training camp ahead of the Antigua and Barbuda fixture at Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall.

Following the September 6 contest, the Reggae Boyz will then jet off to Guyana for the second group game.

Full Squad: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union); Amal Knight (UWI FC); Fabion McCarthy (UWI FC); Jeadine White (Humble Lion FC); Damion Lowe (IK Start); Adrian Mariappa (Watford FC); Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls); Shaun Francis (Louisville City FC); Devon Williams (Louisville City FC); Alvas Powell (FC Cincinnati); Daniel Johnson (Preston North End FC); Andre Lewis (Portmore United FC); Je-Vaughn Watson (OKC Energy FC); Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen); Alex Marshall (Cavalier FC); Bobby Reid (Fulham FC); Junior Flemmings (Phoenix Rising FC); Brian Brown (Partizani Tirana); Dever Orgill (MKE Ankaragucu); Corey Burke (Philadelphia Union); Shamar Nicholson (R Charleroi SC); Peter Vassell (Los Angeles FC); Kevaughn Isaacs (Mount Pleasant FC)