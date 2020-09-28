English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday's matches



Teams P W D L Gf Ga Pts

Leicester 3 3 0 0 12 4 9

Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6

Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Leeds 3 2 0 1 8 7 6

Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6 4 4

Chelsea 3 1 1 1 6 6 4

Newcastle 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

West Ham 3 1 0 2 5 4 3

Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Brighton 3 1 0 2 6 6 3

Man Utd 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Man City 2 1 0 1 5 6 3

Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

Wolves 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

West Brom 3 0 1 2 5 11 1

Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 0 4 0



Key: P=played, W=won, D=drawn, L=lost, Gf=goals for, Ga=goals against, Pts=points

