English Premier League table

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — English Premier League table ahead of this weekend's matches: Teams P W D L Gf Ga PTS Everton 6 4 1 1 14 9 13 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15 14 13 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12 5 12 Leicester 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 Tottenham 6 3 2 1 16 8 11 Leeds 6 3 1 2 12 9 10 Southampton 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 Wolves 6 3 1 2 6 8 10 Chelsea 6 2 3 1 13 9 9 Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 West Ham 6 2 2 2 12 8 8 Man City 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 Newcastle 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 Man United 5 2 1 2 9 12 7 Brighton 6 1 2 3 10 12 5 West Brom 6 0 3 3 6 14 3 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 Sheffield Utd 6 0 1 5 3 9 1 Fulham 6 0 1 5 5 14 1 Key: P=played, W=won, D=drawn, L=lost, Gf=goals for, Ga=goals against, Pts=points

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT