Enuffisenuff the one to beat in Restricted Overnight Allowance race

A fter dashing his chances at victory when he swerved at the start on last, Anthony Nunes' Enuffisenuff and Dane Nelson could make amends today in a small Restricted Overnight Allowance field going five and a half furlongs (1,100 metres) at Caymanas Park.

The fairly competitive contest listed as race number five will share spotlight with the Henry George Harrison Sr Memorial Cup, the lone trophy event on the low-key eight-race programme.

Post time is 12:30 pm.

When Enuffisenuff came to Overnight Allowance level, he did so in fine knick with back-to-back victories under Nelson and Dick Cardenas, respectively. Prior to that, he finished a close second by a short head with Omar Walker as his pilot.

Since then, both Cardenas and Nelson could only manage third-place finishes aboard Enuffisenuff at this level, with the latest coming on October 4, when he swerved at the start, but did well enough to secure a share of the spoils nine lengths behind the inform Sir Alton and Truly Amazing going six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Despite going a half-furlong shorter on this occasion, Enuffisenuff should be more comfortable against these, even with 56.0 kilos (123lb) in his back and could very well return to winning ways.

For this to happen, Nelson and the four-year-old grey colt, now coming from the wide outside number nine draw, only needs to correct that tardy start to stay close to these and make his move when it matters most.

That said, the Gregory Forsyth-trained Capturemyship, Graydon conditioned by Donovan Plummer, and Rowan Mathie's Sebastian are expected to keep Enuffisenuff honest throughout.

The field is completed by Miss In Kiss, Anaso and the Patrick Lynch-trained trio of Innovator, Formal Gladiator and Lala Diva.

Capturemyship enters today's contest in spanking form with three wins and a third-place finish in his last four starts. Though stepping up in class to bid for the hat-trick of wins here, Capturemyship's chances of achieving the feat is not too far-fetched, especially in this small field going a distance of his liking.

Red hot leading jockey Anthony Thomas retains the ride and it would come as no surprise if they were to finish tops.

American-bred Graydon, who carries top weight of 57.0 kilos (126lb) to accommodate Robert Halledeen, would have preferred it a bit longer, but is still very capable of holding is own here in this sprint.

The fleet-footed five-year-old, who does his best running freely at the front of the pack, may have some challenges doing so here with other speedsters present.

Still, Halledeen is a very intelligent rider who knows this horse well and knows just what to do to ensure he is in contention for the top spot and should be thereabouts when this is being decided.

With Halledeen set to ride Graydon, in-form apprentice Oshane Nugent gets the leg up on Sebastian, who will certainly be coming to run as Mathie now fits the visor in place of the blinkers.

Like Graydon, Sebastian would have preferred it a bit longer, but this colt is a very versatile sort, who will relish a brisk pace to wound up for a lethal kick in the stretch run.

Meanwhile, the Henry George Harrison Sr Memorial Cup, which is a Non-winners of two event going six and a half furlongs (1,300 metre), will see the return of the once highly thought of Don Almighty, who returns to competitive racing from an almost 18-month-long break, having only run three races in his career thus far.

In those three races, Don Almighty won once and finished second twice against horses way better than today's competition.

Those performances indicate that if he is fit, then Don Almighty, now under the watchful eyes of trainer Junior Small, will have little issues brushing these aside.

However, if the former Nunes' trainee is not yet ready to offer a competitive effort, then the race should be decided among Casual Peach, Saint Michael, Awesome Glitter and Vampire Rejection.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Instagram/Luminous Power/Shesayyes/Strikinglygorgeous

Race 2) Hijo Primero/Sure Curlin/Miniature Man/Further and Beyond

Race 3) Colour Me Tan/Born Diplomat/Billiejo/Roses For Elle/Gorgeous Gift

Race 4) Elitist/Cold Pursuit/Awesome Boy/Striking Lady

Race 5) Capturemyship/Graydon/Sebastian/Enuffisenuff

Race 6) Casual Peach/Saint Michael/Don Almighty/Awesome Glitter/Vampire Rejection

Race 7) Nevada/Formal Fashion/Extruder/Deep Blue Sea

Race 8) Party Princess/Jamaican Citizen/General Report/War Hero