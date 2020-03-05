Eroy upsets Tomohawk in Restricted Allowance event
American-bred Eroy , under an enterprising ride from the in-form apprentice Anthony Allen, created a mild upset when he outstayed rivals to win a Restricted Allowance event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Sent off at odds of 5-2 in the small field of six runners, Eroy ( Khozan – Golden Bucket) defeated the 1-9 favourite Tomohawk (Kiaman McGregor) by four lengths in a time of 2:00.3 minutes.
The Richard Azan trainee was always in a striking position throughout the race as the bay colt raced in third place behind the early pace set by Olde Wharf (Conrod Ellis) and My Time Now (Omar Walker).
Eroy went through to the lead leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point and that was that as he cruised home effortlessly in the end. Tomohawk, who also got a good break but was taken off the pace, had too much to do at the top of the lane and had to settle once more for second money. My Time Now was third in the event with quarterly splits of 28.3 x 52.3 x 1:17.0 and 1:43.4.
No trainer or jockey had more than one winner on the eight-race trophyless programme.
Racing continues on Saturday.
