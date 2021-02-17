Eroy fancied for Ash Wednesday Trophy

With very little pace to contend with, coupled with a significant ease in the scales, Richard Azan's American-bred Eroy could finally come good to land the Ash Wednesday Trophy, as midweek racing returns to Caymanas Park today.

The $1.5-million feature contest, which will bring the curtains down on the 11-race programme, is scheduled to go six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Post time for this event is 5:15 pm, while first post is 11:30 am.

After enduring a rocky patch at the back end of last season, Eroy showed some semblance of a return to form, as he gave a good account of himself when finishing second behind the speedy England's Rose on January 2. In that five-furlong round event, Eroy, running with 57.0kg (126lb), was a mere 1 ½ lengths adrift as he gained with every stride before the winning post intervened.

Now with the distance extended and a more relaxed pace expected, Eroy, who last won back in October, could very well return to winning ways, if fully focused.

Many-time champion Omar Walker will ride at 53.5kg (118lb) and it should also be noted that Azan has removed the figure eight for this assignment.

Should Eroy again fail to spark then the winner could from the likes of Peter McMaster's Princess Emanuelle, Gary Subratie's Another Affair or veteran campaigner Chace The Great, conditioned by Vincent Atkinson.

Princess Emanuelle finished 1 ¾ lengths behind Prince Charles at this distance on January 9, coming from a long way off the pace.

The eight-year-old chestnut mare continues to move nicely at exercise and as such, is expected to be there or thereabouts at the business end. Given Princess Emanuelle's grit and the fact that co-champion Dane Nelson has hopped off Chace The Great to partner her here speaks volumes about her chances of winning.

Another Affair was extremely consistent last year, placing in nine of her 11 starts, three of which she won.

Subratie at the end of last season said the talented filly continues to improve with each run, and she once again demonstrated that with another brave performance on January 23, despite being outdone by Double Crown, who defeated her by 3 ¼ lengths over eight and a half furlongs (1,700m).

Though she would have preferred it a bit longer, the fact that Another Affair won her last race of 2020 over six furlongs means she will have no problems with today's distance, given her versatility, and therefore has every chance of winning this her second attempt in the Overnight grade. Dane Dawkins replaces Anthony Thomas in the saddle.

Former two-time sprint champion Chace The Great was expected to visit the winners' enclosure a few times last year, instead he only won once. He was again expected to come back a winner in the George HoSang trophy on January 31, but found the pace of England's Rose and others too hot to handle at five and a half furlongs.

He did close well enough to finish third in that event and should be given credit for his consistency, though the wear and tear of his eight years appear to be showing.

But with the distance now more to his liking and the pace not expected to be as hot as it was on last, Chace The Great could be rewarded for his consistency if he can hit top stride in time to add to his previous 13 career wins. Shane Ellis has the leg-up for this assignment.

The other starters — Drummer Boy, Cryptocurrency, Victory Turn, Extruder and El Profesor — are all capable of causing problems on their best day and, as such, are expected to play prominent roles in determining the outcome of the contest, if even only for a minor share.

Meanwhile, as the three-year-old season continues to unfold, eight of the current classic aspirants will line up in a the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance ll event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

This event should shed some light on who could possibly be the top performers later in the season.

Wayne DaCosta holds a strong hand in the event with five runners in the line up, but his bet shot at winning lies with Johncrowjeff, American L ure of Lucy and Billy Whizz.

Anthony Nunes' Chandra's Law and the other American, One Don, from Subratie's barn, will seek to lower DaCosta's colours.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Moviestar/Stormonthesea/He'sthereallinks/Dash of Class

Race 2) Sniper Man/Upton Boss/Adoring Sammie/Diamond League

Race 3) Storm Born/Buckaluck/Meet Justin/Stanislaus/Mother Nature

Race 4) Reigning King/Bloodsweatandtears/Coralando/Radical

Race 5) Rocket Lilly/Silver Hawk/Oldkingcole/Father Riel

Race 6) Bascilicus/Executive Chief/Silent Seeker/Salvation

Race 7) Morse Code/Jahsendblessings/Will The Conquerer/Badgyalriri

Race 8) Cruising Motion/Just Trick Me/Danceallnight/Supreme Authority

Race 9) Coco Chanel/Hover Craft/Salah/Big Bang

Race 10) Johncrowjeff/Chandra's Law/Lure of Lucy/Billy Whizz/One Don

Race 11) Princess Emanuelle/Another Affair/Chace The Great/Eroy