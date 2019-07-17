Esher, Sandy Bay United hunt sole leadership in Hanover FA Major League
HOPEWELL, Hanover — The sole leadership of the Hanover Football Association Major League will be at stake today when joint leaders Esher United and third-placed Sandy Bay United meet in a cross-zone game at Orchard Community Centre set to start at 3:30 pm.
Esher, who blanked Hopewell Chargers 3-0 on Monday, are tied at the top on 14 points with Johnson Town, but have played six games, two less than Johnson Town, while Sandy Bay are on 11 points, also from six games.
A win by Esher would see them move three points clear of Johnson Town and closer to a spot in the semi-finals, while a win for Sandy Bay would result in a three-way tie for the lead.
Esher are the only team yet to lose a game in the Major League this season.
Also today, Mt Pelier FC and Green Island United will meet at Watson Taylor Park.
On Monday Esher United raced to their fourth win while Johnson Town were also winners, beating Claremont United 2-0 at Orchard.
All three goals for Esher United came in the first half from Sedeki Johnson in the ninth minute, Kyle Pinnock in the 28th minute and an own goal in the 36th minute.
At Orchard, Travis Henry scored in the 34th minute and Laron Lewis in the 82nd for Johnson Town, who were also winning their fourth game of the season.
—Paul Reid
