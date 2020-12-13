Everton end Chelsea's long unbeaten run

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom (AFP) — Chelsea spurned the chance to go top of the Premier League as Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty earned Everton a vital 1-0 win in front of 2,000 fans at Goodison Park yesterday.

A first defeat in 18 games, excluding penalty shoot-outs, leaves Frank Lampard's men still two points adrift of Tottenham and Liverpool at the top of the table.

They can extend that advantage to five points when they are in action today.

Victory lifts Everton up to seventh and within just one point of the top four.

Carlo Ancelotti's men had slid down the table after a blistering start to the season.

However, it is Calvert-Lewin, signed for just £1.5 million from Sheffield United four years ago, who is keeping Everton's European ambitions afloat.

The Premier League's top scorer failed to add to his 14 goals this season but was too quick for both Thiago Silva and Mendy to a loose ball and was wiped out by the Senegalese keeper.

Richarlison had to be convinced to allow Sigurdsson to take the penalty and the Icelandic international made no mistake.

Chelsea were nearly level almost immediately as James' shot from outside the box was turned onto the inside of the post by Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United failed to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a limp display in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City, while Miguel Almiron scored in 20 seconds as Newcastle beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1.

United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have only one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League games this term.

City weren't much better than their bitter rivals and Pep Guardiola's team are one place behind United in the table.

However, in contrast to United, there is not yet any sense of crisis around City — who have kept six successive clean sheets in all competitions to equal a club record.

City should have been ahead in the first half when Gabriel Jesus shot over from Riyad Mahrez's long pass.

The visitors' best chance came when Kevin De Bruyne found Mahrez, whose shot was saved well by David De Gea before De Bruyne, squandered the rebound.

United were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half when Kyle Walker kicked Marcus Rashford, only for the decision to be overruled by VAR as the forward had strayed offside in the build-up.

At St James' Park, Newcastle were playing for the first time since their match against Aston Villa was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Newcastle took less than a minute to grab the lead when Almiron swept his shot past West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone.

West Brom drew level five minutes into the second half at St James' Park.

Matt Phillips delivered a low cross which was met by defender Darnell Furlong, who lashed an unstoppable low shot past Karl Darlow.

Newcastle clinched the points in the 82nd minute when Dwight Gayle met a superb cross by fellow substitute Jacob Murphy to head past Johnstone.