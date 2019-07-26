Excellent day two for Jamaica in Junior Golf Champs

Jamaica had an excellent day two in the three-day Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship at the Albany Golf Club in host country The Bahamas.

Jamaica are now in joint first with defending champion Puerto Rico on 96 points after being 11 points behind at the end of day one.

The top five is completed by The Bahamas in third on 87, followed by Trinidad & Tobago 64 and Barbados 58.

The leaderboard showed Jamaica's team captain and Under-18 boys defending champion Justin Burrowes posting the only under-par score of all the golfers on the course.

He shot one under-par 71 for a two-day total of 143 to take sole leadership of the group. Burrowes teed off on hole number 10 and had one birdie on hole number 11 and two bogeys (hole 16 and 18) on the back nine to be two over par at the halfway mark. He had a much better front nine after posting three birdies on holes one, three and six.

He is followed by day one leader Andres Aranguren of Puerto Rico, who is two strokes behind on 145. Sixth-place Jack Stein shot 80 to post 157 for the two days, while Sebert Walker Jr was six strokes behind on 163 after scoring 84 on day two.

The most consistent of the Jamaican players was Emily Mayne who shot another even par 72 to close day two on even par 144 to be in second place in the Under-15 age group. Eryn Blakeley had a rough day shooting 85 for a two-day total of 159. She shot 74 on day one. The group leader is Sophie Anand of The Bahamas, with scores of 69 and 74 for a two-day total of even par 143.

Rocco Lopez had a much better day than his opening day on the course. He shot 77 or six strokes less than the previous day's 83 (now 160) and ended the day in fourth place coming all the way from ninth place. The other 15 & Under boys — Tristan Brown (80, 82) 162 and Matthew Grant (83, 91) 174 occupy eigth and joint 13th-place, respectively.

Jamaica's Under-18 girl Hannah Foster maintained her second place after shooting 78 for a two-day total of 154. The other Jamaican in the group, first-time representative Katharine Lee had another rough day though posting a slightly better score. She shot 99 to close day two on 203 and currently occupy 8th place. The group leader is Emily Odwin of Barbados who is three strokes ahead of Foster on 151.

The youngest golfers, the 11-13 girls, put on a good show after scoring 90 and 96 to be in second and fourth place, respectively. Winni Lau 177 and Mattea Issa 184 will still look to come better on the third and final day and give Jamaica some vital points to achieve the objective of first place. Group leader was Puerto Rico's Camila Negroni on 162.

Aman Dhiman and Trey Williams competed in the 11-13 boys and posted better scores than the first day to be in fourth and seventh place, respectively. Dhiman shot 84 (170), while Williams shot 80 (173) — two and 13 strokes better than they did on day one. The leader for that group is Diego Azar of The Bahamas with a two-day total of 150.

Jamaica coach Jason Lopez was very happy with the team's performance on day two.

Today (yesterday) was a great day. We are now tied for the lead with Puerto Rico, so we made back a lot of ground. We has some standout performances. Cumulatively, we did really, really well. We are super excited and I think we are gonna be able to really compete with Puerto Rico tomorrow and do really well,” said Lopez.

Play continues today with the first tee time at 8:30 am. Justin Burrowes, who is on target to retain his James Moss Solomon trophy for the 18 & Under boys, tees off at 9:30 am.