Excelsior, Denham Town ahead on ISSA girls' football

Defending champions Excelsior High School and runners-up Denham Town High School are comfortable leaders of zones H and I, respectively, in the 2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/WATA High School Girls' football competition, which was forced to a halt earlier this month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Xavier Gilbert, coach of Excelsior High School, said he respects the decision of the authorities to suspend the competition for the benefit of all concerned.

“I think it was a very important decision, made by the prime minister and the Ministry of Health, for all sporting associations to suspend or postpone their competitions to prevent public gathering and avoid the spreading of the coronavirus,” Gilbert said.

He added: “It is rather unfortunate but we will have to live with it, as it was justified to suspend the competition. We will have to find other ways of keeping the girls physically fit in preparation for the resumption.”

Excelsior High School lead Zone H with maximum 15 points from five wins and scoring a total of 82 goals.

Along the way the Mountain View-based aggregation smashed Clan Carthy High School 21-0 with Rochelle Gray netting 10 goals, Davia Richards adding four goals, and Christina Salmon chipping in with three goals to account for 17 of the 21 scored.

Against Tivoli Gardens High School, Gilbert's charges demolished their opponents 20-0, with Salmon and Gray scoring four goals each.

They also had big wins against Kingston Technical High School 15-0, with Salmon scoring five goals, and Gray and Neville Gayle contributing four goals each. Shania Harris netted one and there was also an own goal.

In their opening match of the season Excelsior High School trounced Kingston Technical High School 12-1. Salmon accounted for five goals, while Gray scored four goals.

The defending champions also crushed Campion College 14-0 with Salmon netting six goals, while both Gray and Richards scored two goals each.

Gray is Excelsior High School's leading goalscorer with 24 goals, one goal ahead of her teammate Salmon. Richards has scored nine goals. Last season Salmon was the competition's leading scorer with 59 goals, while Richards netted 53 goals.

All three players represented Waterhouse Football Club, which won the 2019-2020 Jamaica Football Federation Women's Premier League competition that ended last month.

Meanwhile, Denham Town High School lead Zone I with maximum 18 points from six starts.

Denham Town High School are yet to play any of their return-round games.

Coached by Kimathi-Makennen Nkrumah, Denham Town High School's biggest margin of victory was 15-0 against Penwood High School when Natoya Atkinson scored six goals, Moet Reid got three goals, and Graham Hyatt and Suen Gregory added two goals each.

Their other big win was 10-0 over St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), with Atkinson scoring three goals and Hyatt netting two goals.

They also registered a 9-0 win over Edith Dalton-James High School in their opening match of the season with Atkinson netting seven goals. She has so far scored in all six matches to be the leading scorer for her team with 20 goals.

Other wins for Denham Town High School were 5-0 against Pembroke Hall High School, with Atkinson scoring a hat-trick, 3-0 over Wolmer's girls', and a narrow 2-1 win over Greater Portmore High School.