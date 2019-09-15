XLCR cut down Dunoon

Former champions Excelsior High whipped Dunoon Park Technical 3-0 in their Group G Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Digicel Manning Cup game on their school ground yesterday.

The Leebert Halliman-coached team, which lost 0-4 to defending champions Kingston College (KC) last week, had to toil hard before breaking down Dunoon Park and moving to three points from two games.

Jhevan Smith opened the scoring in the 71st minute, slotting home from a right-flank cross from Daniel Clarke who appeared to be in an offside position when he received the ball, but there was no assistant referee to make the call.

Six minutes later Jaheim Flemmings grabbed the first of his two goals, firing home in the 77th minute and again in the 83rd minute to seal a workmanlike performance and kick-start their campaign.

Group favourites KC whipped Pembroke Hall 5-0 and moved top of the group with six points and a plus-nine goal difference. Kingston Technical High also jumped to six points with a 3-0 win over Cedar Grove High. They had defeated Dunoon Park 4-0 in their opening match.

Meanwhile, last season's beaten semi-finalist St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) recorded the biggest win of the season, trouncing Northern Technical 12-0.

The Phillip Williams-coached boys from Bumper Hall moved to the top of Group C with six points and took their goalscoring tally to 17 in two games. St Catherine High also moved to six points following their 8-1 win over Oberlin High. They had defeated Penwood High 9-0 in their first encounter.

In Group F, St George's College defeated Ardenne High 5-1 for their second win and assumed top spot with six points. It was Ardenne's first loss of the season as they had defeated Campion College 1-0 on Monday.

Calabar High and Eltham High battled to a 1-1 draw, while Norman Manley High blanked Campion College 2-0.

Former champions Charlie Smith were held to a 1-1 draw by Kingston High in Group B action and inched to four points, while Jonathan Grant whipped Donald Quarrie High 4-0 and jumped to the top of the group with six points. Denham Town moved into second spot with a 1-0 win over Ascot High.

Yesterday's results

Group B

Kingston High 1, Charlie Smith 1

Jonathan Grant 4, Donald Quarrie 0

Denham Town 1, Ascot High 0

Group C

Northern Technical 0, STATHS 12

Oberlin 1, St Catherine High 8

Group F

Ardenne 1, STGC 5

Eltham High 1, Calabar 1

Norman Manley 2, Campion College 0

Group G

Pembroke Hall 0, KC 5

Excelsior 3, Dunoon Park 0

Kingston Technical 3, Cedar Grove 0

—Howard Walker